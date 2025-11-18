"Clever Girl": Woman Grabs Essential Groceries in 1-Minute Trolley Dash, Leaves SA Impressed
- A high-energy shopping challenge showcased a woman’s speed, strategy, and sharp focus under pressure
- Viewers were captivated by her ability to prioritise essential household items within a tight time limit
- The viral clip sparked lively reactions across social media, with many praising her impressive performance
A woman has captured the attention of social media users after a video of her impressive one-minute trolley dash went viral.
The energetic shopper wasted no time the moment the bell rang, sprinting through the aisles and grabbing as many essentials as she could in just 60 seconds.
In the widely shared clip by a Facebook user, Granny Matabole, the woman can be seen moving with precision and speed, focusing on high-value and practical items. She quickly loaded her trolley with staples such as maize meal, potatoes, and multiple packets of noodles. She also grabbed several cans of Lucky Star pilchards, a popular choice in South African households.
"Being a student is hard": University student shows what she bought with R50 sent by mom, SA touched
Her trolley continued to fill up rapidly as she added a large watermelon, big packets of chicken, assorted cuts of meat, and tubs of yoghurt. Viewers were impressed by her strategy, noting how she prioritised essential food items that would stretch far for any family.
ATTENTION: Tell What You Think About Briefly News and Join the Giveaway. Free Access to a Copywriting Course Awaits!
The woman's ability to maximise her opportunity during the R5 000 trolley dash went viral on social media after it was published on 11 November 2025.
Social media users quickly flooded the comments section, celebrating her quick thinking and admiring her ability to target the most valuable products in such a short time. Many praised her for grabbing hearty, filling foods, while others joked that she deserved a medal for her speed and accuracy.
Trolley dash competitions, often used by supermarkets and organisations as part of promotional events or giveaways, continue to entertain viewers across South Africa.
This latest video by the social media user Granny Matabole is no exception, highlighting the excitement and pressure that comes with having only one minute to shop for as much as possible.
SA reacts to trolley dash video
The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the woman's take on the trolley dash, saying:
Lucas Maota said:
"Congratulations, ngwana mama."
Phuthi Maswabi Mapitsing cracked a joke, saying:
"But why don’t you come to me? I am waiting for you, we will share."
Funza Phaswana wrote:
"Congratulations."
Mosana Nkadimeng stated:
"Clever girl."
Matebogo Blackstone commented:
"Parents, groceries, can you see those noodles? I hope the kids are more excited."
Boledi Kenna Lekgotla expressed:
"Congratulations, sister."
Nicole Jose Dewet was impressed:
"You did well, Sana."
Nesiwe Mpongwana stated:
"Faster girl."
Phiza Man simply said:
"She did very good."
Watch the video below:
More impressive trolley dash by Briefly News
- A South African man has become an unexpected online sensation after completing one of the slowest yet most impressive trolley dashes viewers have seen.
- South Africans were entertained as a woman named Nthabiseng made the most of her one-minute "Spring trolley dash" shopping challenge.
- Mzansi social media users have been buzzing after a video of a woman participating in a lively trolley dash challenge went viral.
ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Human Interest Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She has over four years of experience as a multimedia journalist. Johana holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za