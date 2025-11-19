A university student shared a moving slideshow documenting what she bought with a single R50 deposit from her mother, showcasing her mastery of budget shopping

The revealing clip was shared on TikTok, gaining massive views and comments from a moved and sympathetic online community

Social media users were impressed by her economic skills, with many offering to send her money and praising her discipline in stretching the small budget

A young student resourcefully used a small amount of money she received from her mother, impressing Mzansi. Image: Lucretius Mooka

A university student’s candid look into her tight student budget resonated across social media, highlighting the financial pressures faced by learners in this bad economy.

The touching clip, shared on TikTok by @thabile4238, garnered massive views, likes, and comments from viewers who were impressed by the student’s demonstration of financial discipline.

The video shows a slide show of the university student's food purchases. It begins with a screenshot showing the R50 deposit sent by her mother, the entire budget for her shopping trip. She then showed off the items she managed to secure from Pick 'n Pay, displaying impressive price awareness.

The stuent showcases her R50 grocery haul

The student, TikTok user @thabile4238's haul included two potatoes, which cost R11.43, and two packets of noodles that cost R6 each. She also purchased a can of baked beans that cost R15. To complete the meal, she revealed that she received it bread, showing a used loaf of bread, from a thoughtful residence mate. The essential items totalled R38.43, leaving her with change from the R50 budget. The purchases demonstrated an expert level of economical shopping, maximising every cent for basic sustenance.

The young student was praised online by viewers who did not hesitate to offer assistance. Image: David Kwewum

SA sympathises with the student

The clip garnered massive views and comments from social media users who were moved by the student's situation. Many viewers praised her for being economical and financially focused, suggesting that if she maintained this discipline, she would manage her money well when she began working. The post sparked an outpouring of sympathy from fellow students who related to the struggle, with some admitting that they often went to bed on empty stomachs. Some viewers offered to donate to @thabile4238, asking for her account number to send her money to help supplement her little food allowance.

User @nkhensanichaukema said:

"You're a genius. I think you are fully qualified to advise people on how to stretch their budget. I'm very impressed."

User@Rendani Perfectionist Mabilu advised:

"Go to your student adviser, ask for a job as a student assistant in a library."

User @Resego commented:

"Being a student is so hard; sometimes I go to sleep with an empty stomach. I just wish my parent were alive, maybe everything could’ve been much better 😪."

User @Haps shared:

"You remind me of one of my friends, during our sophomore year in varsity, his dad gave him R5, and he said he didn't have more to give 😞. Today, this friend of mine is well off, well off literally. He always says, My dad gave me blessings when he gave me R5."

User @Scelo Cuambe added:

"Which bank are you using, ngikuthi fahla (so I can send you some money)."

User @Thobile Malaza said:

"This is so special, cherish it! There were times when my mom would send me her last R50 when I was in varsity. She’s unfortunately late."

Watch the TikTok video below:

