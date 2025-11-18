A South African woman impressed viewers by showing off a small white Coach bag she bought from Temu for such a low

Her excitement over the bag resonated with social media users, many eager to try Temu for similar bargain finds

The viral video highlighted Temu’s growing popularity in South Africa, showcasing trendy, luxury-inspired items available at budget-friendly prices

South Africans were intrigued by a woman’s Coach bag purchase from Temu. Image: @MATIPA

Source: TikTok

South Africans are buzzing online after a woman shared a video showing off her new Coach bag purchased from the online shopping app Temu.

The short clip, which has since gone viral, featured the small white Coach bag on the Temu app and when the young lady had it in her possession. The sleek bag was priced at just R196, leaving many viewers shocked and impressed by the bargain find.

In the video, the woman who goes by the social media handle @theworldthroughmylenss highlighted the bag’s design and quality, clearly thrilled with her purchase. She captioned the post saying:

"Temu, my love??? You will forever be famous🥺🥺😭," expressing her delight at finding a luxury-inspired bag at such an affordable price.

@theworldthroughmylenss's genuine excitement quickly resonated with viewers, who flocked to the comments to share their admiration and disbelief.

The video that was published on 25 October 2025 on TikTok sparked a wave of reactions across social media, with many South Africans praising the deal and questioning how such a popular brand item could be sold at such a low price.

Several commenters expressed interest in trying the Temu app for themselves, eager to see what other bargains might be available. Others celebrated the satisfaction of scoring a designer-style bag without breaking the bank.

Temu, an online shopping platform known for offering a wide range of affordable products, has gained traction in South Africa for giving shoppers access to trendy and high-quality items at budget-friendly prices. This latest video of the TikTok user @theworldthroughmylenss demonstrated the app’s growing popularity and influence among South African consumers looking for deals that don’t compromise on style.

As the post continued to circulate online, it’s clear that South Africans are loving both the bag and the idea of snagging luxury-inspired fashion without paying the typical designer price.

A woman in South Africa posed in a TikTok video. Image: @MATIPA

Source: TikTok

SA shows interest in the Coach bag from Temu

South Africans were amazed by the Coach bag as they took to the comments section to express their thoughts, saying:

Forever with Nceba said:

"Bethuna, how did you search it? I can’t find it."

Nthaby_Ralekholela added:

"Who’s gonna know 😍😍😍."

Thandolwethuvilane1 inquired:

"Does it have the brown suede lining inside?"

Andile Ngobeni97 stated:

"My girlies finished the bag😰😭."

Rebotile wrote:

"The quality is insane ❤️💯 I love mine✌."

Phumzile Mandlazi commented:

"Girl, I’m gonna check out now, it has been sitting in my cart for the longest time 😍."

Uji Omuhle Doll replied:

"Lol I was scared to buy it lol now you gave me hope."

Watch the video below:

Other Temu success stories by Briefly News

A Cape Town motorcycle rental business owner who discovered huge savings when he bought an exhaust link pipe from Temu for just R600 - 700, including shipping.

A single father touched South African hearts when he shared how Temu helped him find the perfect basketball gift for his son's birthday.

A woman whose mother was recently diagnosed with dementia found affordable memory books on Temu with guided questions that help preserve family stories before they fade away.

Source: Briefly News