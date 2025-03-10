A woman whose mother was recently diagnosed with dementia discovered affordable memory books on Temu that help preserve family stories and precious memories before they fade away

Content creator Nawaal Weitz shared how these thoughtfully designed journals for both parents feature guided questions about their lives that trigger important memories

The books provide a meaningful way to document family history while helping those with dementia maintain their sense of identity and create a lasting legacy that can be passed down

One content creator shared a Temu find that she bought for her mom who had been diagnosed with dementia recently. Images: @nawaalnw

A woman's approach to supporting her mother's dementia journey has highlighted how affordable products can make a significant difference in preserving family memories.

Content creator Nawaal Weitz (@nawaalnw), who runs her own art business creating custom character portraits, recently shared a thoughtful way she's helping her mother who was diagnosed with dementia. In her viral video, Weitz shows memory books she purchased from Temu designed to capture her parents' life stories.

"My mom was recently diagnosed with Dementia... I found these books for both my parents on Temu to tell me their story and tap into their memories of their childhood, schooling and parenthood. Such a cool gift that will be handed down to our generations."

The video shows Weitz flipping through two separate books titled "Dad, I Want To Know Your Story" and "Mom, I Want To Know Your Story." Inside, the pages contain guided questions with ample space for parents to write down their memories, experiences, and life wisdom.

These memory books are affordably priced on Temu, with single books selling for around R120 and a two-pack featuring both mother and father versions available for approximately R220.

A woman shared her latest Temu find that is making waves. Images: @nawaalnw

Supporting loved ones with dementia

Dementia affects memory, thinking, behavior, and the ability to perform everyday activities. Early signs include memory problems (particularly with recent events), increasing confusion, reduced concentration, personality changes, apathy, withdrawal, and difficulty performing familiar tasks.

As the condition progresses, people with dementia may experience more severe symptoms such as forgetting simple words, difficulty finding their way to familiar places, problems with abstract thinking, poor judgment, and rapid mood swings.

Memory books like those Weitz found on Temu provide several important benefits for those with dementia and their families:

They stimulate recall of important memories before they fade.

They create opportunities for meaningful conversation between family members.

They document family history and stories for future generations.

They help maintain the person's sense of identity and self-worth.

They provide a structured way for caregivers to learn more about their loved one's past.

By asking specific questions about childhood experiences, school days, career choices, and parenthood, these books tap into long-term memories that often remain intact even as short-term memory deteriorates. The process of filling out the books together can also create precious moments of connection between family members.

These affordable memory books represent just one example of how practical items available on online marketplaces like Temu can be repurposed to support families navigating dementia care. While the condition itself can't be reversed, thoughtful approaches like this help families maintain connections and preserve what matters most, the stories and memories that shape family identity.

A woman shared how her Temu find is going to help her keep her mother's memories. Images: @nawaalnw

Community responds to thoughtful approach

The video resonated with many viewers who recognized the value of preserving family stories, especially when facing conditions like dementia.

@tracyvermeulen expressed regret about a missed opportunity:

"This is beautiful. Wish I had this for my dad! What do you search for on Temu on this?"

@ay_en_jay highlighted the generational importance:

"This is awesome sister. Our kids need to know our history."

@shanalouw offered simple appreciation:

"Beautiful thought. ❤️"

@stacey_lee26 was impressed by the concept:

"Wow! That's incredible. ❤️"

