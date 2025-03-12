A young lady shared her journey as she donated her eggs, sharing insight into the lengthy, rewarding process

From medical tests and injections to the final donation, she detailed everything, including compensation and strict eligibility requirements

Social media users admired her selfless act while others could not understand what having a matric qualification has to do with donating eggs

A young lady detailed the steps of the egg donation process, which includes being a non-smoker. Image: @grey_nelo

Egg donation is a selfless and life-changing act that gives hope to people struggling with fertility issues. Some individuals and couples dream of having children but face medical challenges that make natural conception difficult. Egg donors play an important role in helping them achieve their dream of parenthood. While the process involves medical procedures and strict requirements. Many donors see it as a rewarding way to make a difference in someone's life.

A young lady, TikTok user @grey_nelo shared her egg donation journey, documenting every step to educate others about the experience, leaving online users startled.

Who qualifies to be an egg donor?

The video starts with the young woman walking into a fertility clinic. In a voice-over, she explains that she is an egg donor through an agency and describes the details of the process involved. She highlights that potential donors must be between 19 and 29 years old, reliable, non-smokers, and have no mental disorder. Additionally, applicants must have at least a Grade 12 certificate or a tertiary qualification and submit photos, including childhood pictures.

While inside the clinic, she was put on drips and shared that one is given a self-injection to take every day for two weeks, before the procedure and undergo medical tests. She also detailed that medical tests are paid for by the agency and that for every visit to the clinic for check-ups, an R400 compensation is given. While donors are compensated between R8000 and R10000, @grey_nelo clarified that this is not a payment for the eggs, but rather a compensation for the time and effort involved in the process.

Mzansi people share opinions about egg donation

The video gained massive popularity, reaching 595K views, 58K likes and nearly 2.5K comments from social media users who debated the egg donation procedure. Many people praised @grey_nelo for helping others start families, calling her brave and selfless.

Others were fascinated by the process and asked for more info about the medical requirements. Some users wondered what having a Grade 12 qualification had to do with eggs, jokingly saying the agencies are gatekeepers.

A lady detailed that she joined an agency to become an egg donor and had to undergo medical tests. Image: @grey_nelo

User @al commented:

"Bathung mos I'd build a house nge Mali ye maqanda let me hurry cz I'm 29 already 😩😩thank you for the plug girl."

User @Weserveabs said:

"I think I qualify 😔."

User @Immaculate added:

"Matric certificate for donating eggs ?? Yah no we are cooked 😭."

User @Avela Manyambose asked:

"So will the baby have your DNA?"

User @modiehi ❤️shared:

"I’ve donated at MedFem and it was a wonderful experience, not the same agency though❤️."

User @Karabo queried:

"Is it not painful 🥺?"

