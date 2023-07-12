In a TikTok video, a woman shared her personal journey, capturing the contrasting images of her pre-pregnancy body and her changing physique

The internet responded with overwhelming support and love, emphasising that her beauty remains undiminished despite the physical transformation

The first-time mom tells us that pregnancy is different for every woman but she's loving the journey

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A young woman showcased her before-pregnancy body with a slim physique and then her growing belly. Source: @simplynaka

Source: Instagram

Pregnancy is a unique journey that brings about numerous physical and emotional changes in a woman's life. Recently, a TikTokker took to the platform to share her lighthearted and humorous perspective on how pregnancy has humbled her.

The humbling experience of pregnancy

In her TikTok video, the future mom shows a series of before-and-after pictures. @nakaanddom showcased her transition from a slim and desirable physique to the puffy-face and growing belly of a pregnant mama.

The internet's response to @nakaanddom's video was overwhelmingly positive and supportive. Hundreds of comments flooded in, praising her lighthearted approach and reassuring her that she's still beautiful despite the physical changes.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Check her video below:

The response from the internet was heartwarming as users showered her with love, emphasising that her beauty remains intact and that her body is merely adapting to accommodate the human life growing inside her.

My drafts said:

"Sesame making mama look more beautiful."

Vanessa Smith commented:

"Still looking beautiful, hun, can't wait to meet Sesame."

motherandsonstiktok added:

"After some birth, you will be more beautiful than in the black top and red."

TrenaVeer gushed:

"I remember those days!!! You're gorgeous, darling."

Laurel Sea said :

"Naka, I hope you're being gentle with yourself! Our bodies change, and you are making a human! You'll have time to get back into shape, honey."

made motaung added:

"Nothing looks better than a woman carrying life."

All women are different, all pregnancies are different

Research shows that 1 in 5 women have an anxiety disorder during pregnancy. Symptoms of anxiety and depression during pregnancy often develop as a result of biological changes such as body changes and hormonal changes and psychological stress.

Speaking to Briefly News, first-time mom Bridget Mkhize said that pregnancy is a rollercoaster because of not having control over her emotions and the body changes that came with it.

"My pregnancy made me lose weight and only gain in my tummy cause my bum had disappeared. I was worried about my body. Everyone experiences pregnancy differently; babies are different, bodies are different.

"I guess my pregnancy is just those rare ones where I can actually get to 40 to 41 weeks without any complications at all. My body is fine, the baby is perfectly healthy, so that's what I'm happy about."

Beyond the humour and laughter, the TikTokker's videos serve as a reminder of the miraculous nature of pregnancy. While her before-and-after pictures showcase the physical changes, they also celebrate the incredible journey of bringing new life into the world.

Woman uses app to fake her pregnancy

In other related news, Briefly News reported on a young woman who used an app to generate pictures of herself pregnant.

In the Tiktok video, user @masego_madiope shared with Mzansi how an app helped her transform herself into a pregnant woman with a cute little bump.

The young woman went from having a carefree life to being a heavily pregnant mama. Although the app worked, it obviously needed more work because it had flaws that sent netizens into laughter. One woman who tried to use the app had three hands.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News