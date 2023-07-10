This young lady tried a fake pregnancy app and shared the results on TikTok for Mzansi to see

TikTok user @masego_madiope was shocked by the images of her with a whole baby bump

People had a good laugh at the flaws in the fake pregnancy images and dropped jokes in the comments

Technology is wild! This woman used a fake pregnancy app to create pictures of her with a bump, and the results sent the people of Mzansi.

This woman had people laughing at the pictures of her with a bump that was generated using a fake pregnancy app. Image: TikTok / @masego_madiope

Source: TikTok

Faking a pregnancy is not something new, but technology is definitely making it easier. This woman showed people just how easy it is to fake a bump pic, but thankfully even technology is flawed, so people knew it was fake.

Mzansi babe shares fake pregnancy app snaps in TikTok video

TikTok user @masego_madiope shared a video showing how this app transformed her into a pregnant woman with a cute little bump. Sis went from living a carefree life to carrying around a watermelon in just one tap.

Take a look at what technology can do:

Mzansi people howl over the flaws in the fake pregnancy pictures

While this app works really well, for the most part, there were flaws, and they sent people. In one of the images, the woman had three hands, and it left people howling with laughter. Faking a pregnancy is no joke!

Read some of the mixed reactions:

Lwandee.L wanted information:

“bro, how do you do thisI tried using the template mara, it's not working as you showing please help”

Masie was tripping:

“Manje, the first pic, I had to rewatch it to make sure ”

Sadie said:

“That last one looks good, though, my gosh you’re pretty.”

Ellie_Almeida440 was defeated:

“The fingers”

Source: Briefly News