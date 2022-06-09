Popular social media influencer Sis Gugu shared her fear of pregnancy on Twitter causing a ruckus among netizens

In her tweet, she revealed that at this rate, she will likely be 50 years old at primary school meetings

Judging by the comments, the fear of pregnancy or Tokophobia is a phenomenon that many Mzansi women could identify with

Well-known social media influencer and clairvoyant, Sis Gugu (@sissgugu) took to Twitter to share her fear of pregnancy and it seems she’s not alone.

Pregnancy is a major life-changing event in every woman's life. Instead of being a joyful experience, pregnancy may become a worrisome and fearful event for some women, for various reasons.

Sis Gugu is quite okay with not having children anytime soon. Image: @sissgugu/Twitter

The stunner revealed that she is more than willing to put off bringing a life into the world for as long as possible.

Sis Gugu posted a funny tweet that read:

“There’s nothing I respect more than pregnancy. I fear that thing. I’ll be 50 years old at a primary school meeting.”

According to the National Library of Medicine, being scared of pregnancy can actually be a real phobia called Tokophobia. It is a pathological fear of pregnancy and can lead to avoidance of childbirth.

While some Mzansi netizens found the tweet funny, many could identify with Gugu’s sentiments as they shared reasons why they too, are hesitant about having babies or falling pregnant again.

@GodPenuel responded:

“The system has done well to scare many women (& men) into not having kids. Specifically using lack of money, lack of time (due to employment) & making it seem like pregnancy & giving birth is rocket science. They've really won. I hope to unplug more ppl from this conditioning.”

@la_shi91 commented:

“Pregnancy is the easy part, the shit show that comes after they're born is just... I can't show my face ko picknpay coz my 4yr old told the security guards about my pubic hair AND asked me to show them.. "my mommy has black things on her punasi, show dem mama".. u can have her.”

@NelisiweKaBambo replied:

“I have 1 child, pregnancy is OK but giving birth I told myself I'll never have a child again.”

@Mizzyb1 said:

“I'm 41 and my one and only kid is in matric. Only a few months to go before hot girl summer officially begins. No more school runs, no more parents' meetings, no more homework...I can't wait! .”

@Pelonkie26 wrote:

“I work in Labour ward, no child. Like I just can't see myself pregnant, kore kenale fear e serious. And the mothers look like they are really enjoying hey, I don't blame them but I'm paranoid .”

