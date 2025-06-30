50 Cent's ex-girlfriend, Cuban Link, reportedly opened up about their failed relationship

The fitness influencer allegedly revealed that it was the rapper who ended their romance, and proceeded to warn other women about him

Social media is buzzing over the couple's break-up, while many online users threw shade at Cuban Link

50 Cent’s ex allegedly spoke about why they ended their relationship. Images: Prince Williams/FilmMagic, Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN

Source: Getty Images

50 Cent apparently called it quits with his now ex-girlfriend, Cuban Link, and the reason has tongues wagging.

Why did 50 Cent dump Cuban Link?

Social media is buzzing after word got out about 50 Cent and Cuban Link's alleged break-up.

The couple's relationship reportedly started in 2019, and they have been pictured together on several occasions, even sharing snaps from their outings together.

According to Twitter (X) user Raindropsmedia1, Cuban Link, real name Jamira Haines, revealed that it was 50 who ended their years-long relationship. And the reason? She apparently asked him for money.

50 Cent’s ex-girlfriend, Cuban Link, says the rapper dumped her after she asked him for money. Image: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Source: Getty Images

The fitness influencer/ entrepreneur claims her ex-boyfriend dumped her after she asked for $10K. She proceeded to warn other women who may find themselves in a relationship with the I Get Money hitmaker:

"Ladies, think twice before dating someone like 50 Cent; he never gave me a dollar. The only gift was a wig, which he wanted back when we broke up. It wasn’t even worth $100.”

On 9 January 2024, while promoting his cognac brand on Instagram, 50 Cent alluded to practising celibacy. He said:

"My new idea is so big, I don’t have time to be distracted, I’m practising abstinence, I have been meditating and focusing on my goals."

In an old interview with Mary J Blige, shared by ipostrandom21, the In Da Club rapper revealed that he gets "defensive" when a woman asks him for money:

"When a woman is asking me for things, then I'm like, 'Oh, you think I'm a sucker?' When she comes and she's just cool, organically, I'll want to do those things because she never asked me for anything."

Here's how social media reacted to 50 Cent dumping his girlfriend

Netizens bashed Cuban Link and quoted the rapper's famous line from P.I.M.P:

"I don't know what you heard about me, but a girl can't get a dollar out of me."

Read the reactions to the break-up:

Clai_Thompson said:

"When she said, 'Think twice before dating a man like 50 Cent,' I thought she was gonna say that he hit her. All you wanted was some money? Girl, get out of here."

MissSassbox wrote:

"She proved his entire point by giving this interview. Epic fail on her part."

HoganKrist35514 bashed Cuban Link:

"She was dating that man’s bank account, and he knew it."

Peeps bashed 50 Cent's ex-girlfriend after she revealed why he dumped her. Image: by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Planet Hollywood

Source: Getty Images

dajuan114 responded:

"Stop asking for money in the first place."

codorba spotted a red flag:

"Women who get into relationships for financial freedom."

_sivu_ laughed:

"He literally has a song where he says, 'I don’t know what you heard about me, but a girl can’t get a dollar outta me."

_001__X trolled:

"Funds are for wives and children, not girlfriends."

Source: Briefly News