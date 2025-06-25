Controversial YouTuber Slik Talk has slammed actress Connie Ferguson in reaction to her latest viral video

The actress and her Kings Of Joburg Season 3 co-star Malik Yoba had tongues wagging following their dancing video

Slik Talk claimed that the video was distasteful and that Connie was disrespecting her late husband's memory

Slik Talk has slammed Connie Ferguson and US actor Malik Yoba. Image: Oupa Bopape/Arturo Holmes

Connie Ferguson and Malik Yoba cause stir

One of Mzansi's most opinionated YouTubers, Slik Talk, caused a stir with his latest video slamming veteran actress Connie Ferguson.

After the successful premiere of The Kings Of Joburg Season 3, co-stars Malik Yoba and Connie Ferguson caused a buzz when they danced together. In the Netflix series, which premiered on 13 June 2025, Malik plays Veronica Masire's love interest. Fans of the show could not stop talking about their on-screen chemistry. Which has now seemingly echoed into real life.

The US actor was also part of the esteemed guest list at Connie's birthday celebrations.

Slik Talk drags Connie Ferguson

Reacting to the dance video, opinionated YouTube content creator Slik Talk claimed that the video was distasteful and that Connie was disrespecting her late husband's memory

"I just saw a video that is kind of distasteful for me. I do not want to lie. Like Mama Connie, why?" he asked. "Why did it have to be you? I saw this video about Connie being rubbed up by some American, like she forgot about her late husband," he said.

"This video rubbed me the wrong way because it hasn't even been five years since your 'soulmate' passed away. But you're already twerking for some Americans," he added. "She posted it on her social media," he exclaimed.

Slik Talk dragged Connie Ferguson and Malik Yoba for dancing. Image: School of Arts SA

Slik Talk held nothing back when he trolled Connie and Malik:

"Are you dating this man already? Has Stella gotten her groove back?" he asked. The YouTuber also made allegations about the actor regarding his preferences.

"Please, can you show some respect for Shona Ferguson. That man was somebody I looked up to and respected," he said. "Out of respect for him, please at least do it lowkey. Do not put it out for the world to see. The controversial content creator then took aim at the Kings of Joburg Netflix series, saying it was trash.

The video clip was shared by @ThisIsColbert. Watch it below:

Mzansi reacts to Slik Talk's views

Netizens were not impressed by Slik's video:

@unethicalz said:

"This low-life boy is very irritating and likes making himself relevant by using other people’s lives. He needs to mind his own business."

@Oracle5152 asked:

"She must be single for the rest of her life publicly?"

@Billy_PMS stated:

"It’s been years, guys. She mourned long enough. She deserves to find love again. Nothing wrong here."

@theLeftHand22 mocked:

"That’s her life, bro! Wasn’t this chap twerking for Cass in the boxing ring when he got smacked?"

