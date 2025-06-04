Connie Ferguson continues to carry the torch as the lead star of Kings of Jo’burg after the heartbreaking loss of her husband

Apart from facing a new threat to the Masires dominance in the form of talented actor Clint Brink, Connie Ferguson will also have a new love interest

The announcement on who will play Connie Ferguson's love interest left Kings of Jo'burg fans in disbelief

Connie Ferguson got a new love interest in 'Kings of Jo'burg' Season 3. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images, Theo Wargo, Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Veteran South African actress Connie Ferguson is getting a new man, at least on screen.

Shona Ferguson may be gone, but his wife, Connie Ferguson, and family are doing whatever it takes to ensure that #TheShoGoesOn. Shona, the lead star in the highly successful Netflix series Kings of J’oburg, passed away soon after the premiere of Season 1. Fans were over the moon when Connie announced that Season 2 was coming, and now Season 3 is set to drop on Friday, 13 June 2025.

Connie Ferguson finds love in Kings of Jo’burg Season 3

While Netflix revealed that talented actor Clint Brink would be joining the cast as a new threat to the reign of the Masires, little was known about the role popular American actor Malik Yoba would play.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Entertainment blogger @TvblogbyMLU uncovered Malik Yoba's role in Season 3 of Kings of Jo'burg.

Taking to microblogging website X on Wednesday, 4 June 2025, @TvblogbyMLU shared that Malik Yoba will be playing Connie Ferguson’s love interest in the new season of Kings of Jo’burg. The post was captioned:

“TV UPDATE 🎥 NEW IT COUPLE ALERT! Brace yourself for the hot new IT couple in TOWN, The USA actor Malik Yoba & the legendary Connie Ferguson will be portraying a powerful couple in the new season of #KingsOfJoburg on Netflix.”

Netizens react to Malik Yoba joining Kings of Jo'burg Season 3

In the comments, netizens suggested actors who would’ve been a good replacement for Shona Ferguson, while others were in disbelief that a Hollywood actor was starring in a South African production.

Here are some of the reactions:

@chestermayifo suggested:

“Please hear me out. Mpumelelo Bhulose could have been a close to perfect replacement for Shona Ferguson on #KingsOfJoburg. I guess after talent comes discipline.”

@MPusoeng62663 asked:

“Wait, is this for real? Gavin from 'Why Did I Get Married?' will star in a local production?”

@MatshidisoAnnen exclaimed:

“Bathong Gavin?”

@MenoNongo63059 said:

“Wow 😳 I can't wait!”

Malik Yoba joined 'Kings of Jo'burg' as Connie Ferguson's love interest. Image: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images, connie_ferguson/Instagram

Source: UGC

Connie Ferguson talks about her late husband

Meanwhile, Connie Ferguson left Mzansi in their feelings after talking about her late husband, Shona Ferguson.

During a candid interview on Radio 2000, the legendary actress opened up about what she misses the most about her man.

Speaking about what she misses the most about the late Kings of Jo'burg star, Connie said she misses everything about him. She said:

"I miss everything: his smile, the way he used to smell. I can smell him sometimes. Sho smelled good, you think I smell good, but my husband smelled good. I miss his laughter, he was a funny guy, he would walk in here and just literally light this room as well. I miss his aura and daily Bible verses, I miss everything about that guy."

Connie Ferguson celebrates Shona Ferguson's heavenly birthday

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Connie Ferguson celebrated Shona Ferguson's heavenly birthday.

Connie celebrated her late spouse with a heartfelt post on his 51st heavenly birthday.

Fans, including Connie’s daughters Lesedi and Alicia, shared emotional messages in response, celebrating Shona’s memory and legacy.

Source: Briefly News