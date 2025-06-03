Podcast and Chill with MacG host, Sol Phenduka, has reacted to the alleged murder of an advocate

Advocate Katlego Moribe was shot dead nine times on Sunday night, 1 June 2025, in Kuruman

The Kaya 959 radio star said South Africa is not safe, and many people have shared their opinions on the matter

Sol Phenduka has reacted to the murder of Advocate Katlego Moribe. Image: Sol_phenduka, SA_crime

Source: Instagram

Media personality Sol Phenduka has reacted to the murder of an advocate and lamented the shocking reality about crime in South Africa.

Sol Phenduka shares thoughts of lawyer

The Podcast and Chill with MacG host, Sol Phenduka, shared his thoughts on the alleged murder of Advocate Katlego Moribe.

According to SA Crime, Moribe was shot dead nine times on Sunday night, 1 June 2025. The shooting allegedly happened at around 9 pm, Seoding Block A House, Assegai Hostel in Kuruman.

A netizen, @ApostleDeza, took to X and shared the news in a gut-wrenching post.

"Trying to come to terms with the fact that my brother was assassinated last night. Shot 9 times to his head! Rest in peace, Advocate Katlego Moribe. This is a very painful loss!" the post reads.

The Kaya 959 radio presenter said South Africa is not safe, and sparked a discussion over the severity of the situation.

"We are not Safe in SA," Sol said.

Mzansi reacts to Sol Phenduka's post

South African social media users are shocked by the murder and have relayed their thoughts.

@blacticAM replied:

"Gun violence is becoming a norm, and it is sad."

@Niki_Dire was saddened:

"I can't come to the reality that indeed my friend is no more. This world isn't for good people."

@bozzie_t replied:

"This country has gone to the dogs. Condolences to you and the family."

@Nick_kangwane said:

"Sad news indeed. Hope and pray that they find the perpetrators so that justice can take it's course. We need to pray for our country, Yaz."

@DaNorinco exclaimed:

"It's getting even worse!"

@Its_Lifestyle7 shared:

"We're calling for a CRIME STATE OF EMERGENCY in this country...similar to what the government declared for Covid. All security clusters must be on the ground to root out criminal elements and embark on a mass deportation program across the country. CRIME IS A PANDEMIC."

Sol Phenduka reacts to main suspect in Olorato's case

In a previous report from Briefly News Sol Phenduka has relayed his opinion on the Olorato Mongale murder case. This came after the main suspect was shot and killed in KwaZulu-Natal by the South African Police Services (SAPS).

While Sol Phenduka celebrated the death of the suspect, he also suggested he had one regret, “Really wanted to hear why he did it!!!! Anyway, Good riddance.” Sol said.

People weighed in on the case and agreed with Sol, while one user gave another perspective on the case: “Lawyers of the surviving suspects will pin the crime on the deceased suspect, then they walk free to enjoy the Savanna once again while committing more crime. Welcome to South Afreaks.”

Source: Briefly News