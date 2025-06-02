South Africans have reacted to Moja Love's crime-busting show, Sizok'thola, saying the last episode was worth the watch

Viewers hailed the host, Xolani Khumalo, while many started bashing the South African Police Services (SAPS)

Fans are happy that Xolani Khumalo has returned to the show as the host, saying he is doing the work the SAPS is afraid of doing

On the latest episode of Moja Love's crime-busting show, Sizok'thola, Xolani Khumalo and co-host, bust a group of illegal immigrants. Upon seeking assistance from the South African Police Services (SAPS), they were left hanging. This left many people enraged, and they bashed the police's lack of urgency in tackling illegal immigrants.

SA slams SAPS after Sizok'thola episode

MojaLove concluded Sunday night's episode and said they have fixed the country. This comes after a heated episode where Xolani Khumalo confronted illegal immigrants.

"The country was fixed today, remember South Africa, same time, same place next week."

However, Mzansi was left disappointed by the SAPS and their refusal to assist the team with their mission. One X user, @Davidgabacoe_ shared a clip from the episode and alleged that the SAPS were offered bribes.

Mzansi reacts to Xolani Khumalo's episode

Netizens are pleased now that Xolani Khumalo has returned to the show as the host. They hailed him for having the guts that the SAPS lacks.

@Ankomaliq begged:

"Please just one episode from Cape Town, asseblief."

@BopheloWarena argued:

"Sizokthola, you are busy fighting the tail instead of going for the head. Hence, you will never win the fight against the drug supply. However, congratulations for doing what SAPS is failing to do, although you are fighting the tail, it is something."

@Ramokone881 stated:

"Thanks a lot for the show! It was eye-opening. As for SAPS, someone needs to remind them that this a digital era."

@phillibecks replied:

"We are paying DStv because of this show and football. This is super, and with Khumalo back. Yes, it is fire."

@BETTERSA_ stated:

"I would like to apologise for bashing you for Iscencane Lengane, this is a patriot channel."

@NeoMokoena079 replied:

"Keep it up, guys. We will pay for such content."

@lerato388791 lauded:

"You are doing a great job."

@essimelane stated:

"Sizokthola is doing police jobs, and it exposes the police shortfall."

@Gosablack replied:

"The SAPS disappointed me."

@MambathaneQueen shared:

"No, it was not. Especially when the @SAPoliceService defend illegal people in numbers and distracts the the good work done by the two young people, not happy at all with our law enforcement."

Moja Love sends SAPS letter of demand

In a previous report from Briefly News, Moja Love TV decided to challenge the South African Police Service (SAPS) after it denied its request related to its crime-fighting shows Sizok’thola and Vimba.

The DStv channel wrote a letter of demand to SAPS seeking a detailed explanation for the refusal. SA weighed in with mixed reactions, some accusing SAPS of corruption, while others defended the police.

