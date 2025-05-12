Xolani Khumalo has returned to hosting Sizok'thola after murder charges against him were dropped in April 2025

South Africans reacted positively to his return, with many expressing excitement and urging Moja Love to extend the show's duration

Social media users praised Khumalo's performance, with some fans asking for more comprehensive updates on his past legal issues and longer episodes

Controversial television presenter Xolani Khumalo is back to presenting Sizok'thola, and Mzansi is already hooked. The star returned to the show after the withdrawal of his murder charges in April 2025.

Xolani Khumalo’s first episode on 'Sizok'thola' had Mzanzi raving. Image: @MDNnewss

Source: Twitter

SA reacts to Xolani Khumalo's first episode

It is safe to say that South Africans were anxiously waiting for Xolani Khumalo's return to hosting the controversial Moja Love show, Sizok'thola. The star had been replaced by Xolani Maphanga as the host of the show following his arrest. Sizok'thola charted social media trends after the episode that aired on Moja Love on Sunday, 11 May 2025.

The channel with the X handle @MojaLoveTv shared a post following Xolani Khumalo's much-awaited return. The post noted that the popular host lived up to Mzansi's expectations. The post read:

"He did his job🔥🔥, same time same place next week🤝🏾"

Fans react to Xolani Khumalo's return to Sizok'thola

Social media users seem happy to finally see Xolani Khumalo back on their screens. Many revealed that they had been waiting for the episode since Moja Love announced that Khumalo would return as the popular show host.

Others even called for longer episodes because 30 minutes did not do justice to the show.

@SirFigo_SA commented:

"Hope y'all are paying him well enough. The whole team, for that matter 😒"

@nkolo88 wrote:

"Had to stay awake for him to appear, asbonge!"

@PantsiMelikhaya said:

"Is there any way of summarising past arrests cases' progress, maybe at the beginning of each episode, just saying."

@PebetsiKatli added:

"We need this to be an hour."

@Lisa02769888 said:

"Don't change our Xolani, please @MojaLoveTv and can we have our sis Thembi back ne Dloz'lami yooo my grandma thinks I'm hiding it on catchup 🤣🤣"

@senne_tshwana wrote:

"The way I see it, he doesn't use the torture method to force them to give more drugs, and many will get away with it. Obviously torture is illegal, but it yields more results."

@TeddybearXXV commented:

"Hopefully, he is working on something far better. The way you dumped him last time should have been a wake-up call for him."

Mzansi has reacted to Xolani Khumalo's return to 'Sizok'thola'. Image: @MDNnews

Source: Twitter

SAPS turns down Xolani Khumalo's request

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the South African Police Service (SAPS) has angered Sizok'thola fans after allegedly denying a request by the reality TV show’s host, Xolani Khumalo. This comes after Moja Love announced the return of the popular reality TV series.

Entertainment and current affairs blog MDN News shared a photo of an alleged internal SAPS memo addressed to all commanders and members in Boksburg North.

Source: Briefly News