SAPS allegedly denies Sizok’thola host’s request

The South African Police Service (SAPS) reportedly rejected an appeal by popular reality TV presenter Xolani Khumalo

Netizens weighed in on the supposed internal SAPS memo instructing officers to comply with a directive or face disciplinary action

The development comes at a time when Xolani Khumalo and the Sizok'thola crew are being accused of breaking the law again

SAPS allegedly rejected 'Sizok’thola' host Xolani Khumalo's request. Image: xolanikhumalofoundation

Source: Instagram

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has courted the anger of Sizok'thola fans after allegedly denying a request by the reality TV show’s host, Xolani Khumalo. This comes after Moja Love announced the return of the popular reality TV series.

SAPS allegedly deny Sizok'thola host's request

Entertainment and current affairs blog MDN News shared a photo of an alleged internal SAPS memo addressed to all commanders and members in Boksburg North.

The memo, allegedly signed by SAPS Boksburg North Colonel Mngomezulu, instructs every police station in the province not to escort Xolani Khumalo, who was previously in court for murder.

“It has come to the attention of the Provincial Commissioner that the crews of the abovementioned programmes go to the Police Stations and asked for the police escort when they are conducting their activities for their TV programs. Take note that under no circumstances will the members of the SAPS escort any TV crew members to conduct their activities,” part of the memo reads.

The memo advises officers to contact their superiors immediately when approached by the TV crews. Officers were also warned that failure to comply with the directive would result in disciplinary action.

“If such a crew shows up at the Police Station and requests to be escorted, no members must escort that crew. The station Commander and the District Commander must be contacted immediately. Failing to do that, the members will be dealt with in terms of discipline regulator of the SAPS,” the memo further reads.

See the photo below:

Netizens react to alleged SAPS memo

In the comments, netizens highlighted that SAPS has to comply with the law before searching a house. Others argued that SAPS denied Xolani Khumalo and Kamohelo Bombe’s requests because it is compromised.

Here are some of the comments:

@sirwonder_1 explained:

“SAPS have got to do things by the book. All those searches on this Sizok’thola programme are actually illegal because they never present a search warrant granted by the court. Police can't bypass that, and it isn't easy for them to present enough evidence to warrant them searching.”

@PaulGri12459976 highlighted:

“The SAPS are 100% correct. If he has Intel about drug lords, he must share it with relevant authorities, not for showbiz. If he is given protection during his live shows, it means police will be complicit when he breaks the law as well.”

@CastleLarger said:

“Clearly, those police stations need to be investigated by IPID.”

@BZinganto claimed:

“Because they are criminals themselves. Iziyonisi ziyabatyisa kwabona.”

@xoli23403 remarked:

“It's a movie sana.”

SAPS allegedly denied an appeal by Xolani Khumalo. Image: the_drivethru97.1

Source: Instagram

Xolani Khumalo and Sizok'thola crew accused of assault

Meanwhile, it seems Sizok’thola host, Xolani Khumalo, is already in trouble as reported by Briefly News.

This comes after the Nigerian Union of South Africa made serious accusations against Xolani Khumalo and the Sizok’thola crew.

Khumalo and his crew are being accused of criminal behaviour during a drug search in Johannesburg East.

Source: Briefly News