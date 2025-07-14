Talented actress and DJ Six Nyamane has landed a role on Mzansi Wethu's upcoming telenovela, Home Coming, after dumping Generations: The Legacy

The rising will act alongside Mzansi's popular actor Sipho Manzini, who previously starred in Ferguson Films' TV show, The Queen

South Africans took to social media on Monday to respond to reports that their fan-favourite TV show, Sibongile & The Dlaminis, is being replaced

Six Nyamane joins ‘Home Coming’. Images: SixNyamane

Source: Twitter

Fan-favourite actress Mpume "Six" Nyamane has secured a role on Mzansi Wethu's upcoming telenovela Home Coming after leaving SABC1's soapie Generations: The Legacy as Nozipho Cele-Moroka.

Nyamane will star opposite former The Queen actor Sipho Manzini, who portrayed the character of Mjekejeke on Mzansi Magic's canned telenovela.

Entertainment commentator Mlu confirmed on his X account on Monday, 14 July, that the upcoming telenovela, Home Coming, will replace Mzansi's popular telenovela, Sibongile & The Dlaminis.

"Home Coming will replace Sibongile and the Dlaminis and is set to debut on Monday, 28th July at 18:30," writes Mlu.

DStv previously confirmed in a statement that Mzansi Wethu's most-watched TV show is being cancelled after 2 seasons.

Mzansi Magic's PR Specialist, Irvin Pooe, previously confirmed with Briefly News that the show has finally come to an end.

"Mzansi Wethu’s breakout telenovela Sibongile & The Dlaminis is taking its final bow after two captivating seasons."

The show previously made headlines when actress Luyanda Zwane, who played the lead role of Sibongile Mbambo, resigned from the show after season one.

Soapie fans react to the end of Sibongile & The Dlaminis

@u_Nombulelo said:

"Yeah, the curtain closed a while ago with this show. Hope to see the likes of abo Velephi, Sangweni, and Kwenzo in other telenovelas personally."

@Zizipho_Majama reacted:

"Season 2 was a bore. Samke is scheming, and you never get why. Sbongile in season 1 was in varsity, next thing she moves into Kwenzo's house and cohabiting, so much for a pure virgin. Kwenzo is not Njengaye's son, yet he's the 1 who looks more like him. Velephi is here next there akucaci ngobom bakhe... Mabayeke."

@Geeza_Thabs responded:

"Tshedza keeps making the same shows and keep giving it different names, especially with these telenovelas."

@BasilNgidi wrote:

"Can I just say this, I think channel 163 is a horrible place to put a 'new' telenovela or show. I've always viewed that channel as a backup of sorts to Mzansi, sort of like a catch-up of older seasons for whoever can't access Mzansi when it premieres new shows. Am I lying/wrong?"

Former 'The Queen' Sipho Manzini secured a role on ‘Home Coming'. MzansiMagic and JabuMcdonald

Source: UGC

Mzansi reacts as Sibongile & the Dlaminis comes to an end after 2 seasons: “S2 was a bore”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News recently reported that Mzansi's once favourite telenovela, Sibongile & The Dlaminis, just dropped a huge bombshell on their viewers.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced that the telenovela has come to an end after two seasons.

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the show ending, and others were happy about the decision.

Source: Briefly News