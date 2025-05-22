Mzansi's once favourite telenovela, Sibongile & The Dlaminis, just dropped a huge bombshell on their viewers

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced that the telenovela has come to an end after two seasons

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the show ending, and others were happy about the decision

Bathong! Sad news just hit viewers of the fan-favourite telenovela, Sibongile & The Dlaminis, after the production and Mzansi Magic dropped a huge bombshell which left them stunned.

Recently, the entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced on social media that the show was coming to an end after two seasons. Mphela also mentioned that the telenovela that took a production break in March 2025 will be replaced by a new telenovela said to be produced by Tshedza Pictures — the production company behind telenovelas The River, Gqeberha The Empire, Champions, Legacy and iThonga.

See the post below:

Netizens happy about the show coming to an end

Shortly after it was announced that the telenovela is coming to an end, many netizens were happy about the decision as they flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@ramoroaswi said:

"Kwenzo and Sibongile’s story never matured, the name of the telenovela shouldn’t have The Dlaminis."

@crazythatoo questioned:

"Missed one episode and never went back…Does Tshedza Pictures have a long-standing tender with Multichoice?"

@BasilNgidi wrote:

"Can I just say this, I think Ch.163 is a horrible place to put a 'new' telenovela or show. I've always viewed that channel as a backup of sorts to Mzansi, sort of like a catch-up of older seasons for whoever can't access Mzansi when it premieres new shows. Am I lying/wrong?"

@u_Nombulelo commented:

"Yeah the curtain closed a while ago with this show. Hope to see the likes of abo Velephi, Sangweni and Kwenzo in other telenovelas personally."

@Tholencia replied:

"Tshedza should focus on growing Ithonga, something is not making sure that there. Imagine a new show while the current one is losing its plot."

@Zizipho_Majama responded:

"S2 was a bore.. Samke is scheming and you never get WHY, Sbongile 1 time is in varsity next in Kwenzo's house cohabitating, so much for a pure v*rgin. Kwenzo is not Njengaye's son, yet he's the 1 who looks more like him. Velephi is here next there akucaci ngobom bakhe... Mabayeke."

Thembi Mtshali-Jones joins Sibongile & The Dlaminis

In February 2025, Veteran actor Thembi Mtshali-Jones joined the cast of Mzansi Wethu's telenovela, Sibongile and the Dlaminis.

The former The River actress made her debut this week to portray the role of Nengelosi, Phetheni's (Ayanda Borotho) mother. Mzansi Wethu shared the veteran actress' debut on Sibongile & The Dlaminis this past week and captioned the post:

"Nengelosi's arrival at Mbalenhle left Phetheni upset. Has Samke been plotting against Phetheni all along?"

DJ Finzo makes debut on Isitha: The Enemy

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that popular Giants of the City cast member DJ Finzo recently bagged an acting gig on one of Mzansi's biggest drama series.

The South African DJ Finzo will debut on eTV's drama series Isitha: The Enemy as Martha's boyfriend. According to a source from Black Brain Pictures, Finzo, whose real name is Phinel Sefatsa's episode, will air in a few weeks.

