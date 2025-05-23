The wait for Shaka Ilembe Season 2 is almost over, and fans of the Mzansi Magic series will be given a taste of what's to come over the weekend

The entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared pictures of the cast members gracing Fourways Mall for the Shaka Ilembe activation

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the cast members being at Fourways Mall

'Shaka Ilembe' cast members visit Fourways Mall. Image: Supplied

Shaka Ilembe fans are in for a treat this coming weekend in Johannesburg after Durban was the first to witness the exclusive look of the show.

Shaka Ilembe cast members grace Fourways Mall

Social media has been buzzing after it was announced that the cast members of the highly anticipated historical drama, Shaka Ilembe, will be in Johannesburg this coming weekend on Friday, 22 May and Saturday, 23 May 2025, to give their fans some exclusive content regarding the show.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela also excitedly announced that the Shaka Ilembe activation that is set to take place at Fourways Mall is ready for fans to come meet and greet their favourite stars.

Mzansi Magic PR Team shared with Briefly News what fans can expect during the upcoming activation at Fourways Mall.

"Mzansi Magic and DStv are bringing Shaka iLembe to your city – in real life. Get up close and personal with the craftsmanship and the breathtaking outfits that made the show a hit and feast your eyes on an exclusive sneak peek of season two – all while rubbing shoulders with the cast themselves," they said.

Netizens react to Shaka Ilembe gracing Fourways Mall

Many netizens flooded the comment section, reacting to the upcoming activation that is set to take place this coming place. Here's what they had to say:

@SviegAlfonso said:

"They have great bodies shame."

@SinoMakeleni commented:

"I wanna perform a poem for them, bhuti. How can I do that?"

@AlOyAlcHeAtEr responded:

"Are we allowed to take one of the displays of the exhibit home especially the ones on frame 1."

@nelsonkatleho replied:

"Queen Mojaji had no chance. The budget with Ilembe is probably the most in South African production."

@Malwandla_m21 mentioned:

"The budget for Shaka Ilembe seems big."

'Shaka Ilembe' cast members at Gateway Mall. Image: @thembinkosi_mthembu

Nomzamo Mbatha spills tea on Season 2

One of the lead actresses, Nomzamo Mbatha, shared her excitement for the Season, hinting that Shaka will be ascending to the throne.

"In season 2, Nandi becomes a Queen Mother when Shaka ascends the Zulu throne, and you know I was always on set even when I am not shooting, just to prepare myself. And having played this character has been an absolute honour, as I have said before, Queen Nandi is one of the biggest women of impact in the history of our country, and I can't wait for people to watch the second season."

Shaka iLembe receives praise from Mzansi

In a previous report, Briefly News covered fan reactions to Luyanda Zwane's beauty and immaculate acting skills.

The show recently ended its first season, and fans were eager to see how the story will be carried out in the following season. President Cyril Ramaphosa also praised the show's storytelling as well as the values portrayed by Shaka in the series.

