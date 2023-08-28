Luyanda Zwane has captivated viewers of Shaka iLembe with her first appearance on the historical show

Her portrayal of Vundlazi has garnered widespread praise on social media after Sunday’s episode

Viewers couldn't stop gushing about her striking beauty and her performance alongside the star-studded cast

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Luyanda Zwane's debut on 'Shaka iLembe' won over Mzansi. Image: @luyanda_zwane and @lephatse_m

Source: Instagram

Luyanda Zwane's debut on the hit Mzansi Magic show Shaka iLembe has won over many viewers.

Luyanda Zwane shines as Vundlazi

The Durban-bred star appeared as Shaka Zulu's love interest, Vundlazi, in the previous episode of the historical series.

Fans were captivated by her portrayal of the role, praising her performance. Zwane's presence has injected fresh energy into the show. Many people on social media said they are looking forward to seeing her career blossom in the entertainment industry.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Rising star Luyanda Zwane

Luyanda is making a name for herself in Showbiz. She currently plays Sibongile Mbambo in the telenovela Sibongile & The Dlaminis airing on DStv's channel Mzansi Wethu.

See the Instagram post by bomb_productions below:

@nkosi_qwabe_ said:

"Dark-skinned girls.❤️Uhambu buye. "

@neo_impressionists mentioned:

"She is beautiful. A true work of art.❤️"

@seja_baledi_mangena_ posted:

"African beauty. ❤"

@sibiyanokuphila commented:

"Oooh I love this young lady."

@pulu569 wrote:

"Sbongile you're killing it keep on doing the good work."

@asenathi_mhlawuli mentioned:

"She looks like Nothando Ngcobo."

@makhosazananamane added:

"I'm so happy for unono."

@nonhlanhla_kalala said:

"She’s so beautiful.❤️"

Shaka iLembe fans rate Ntando Duma's acting

Recently, Ntando Duma also found herself dominating the trends on Twitter, with fans expressing their opinions about her debut on Shaka iLembe. While certain fans praised her portrayal and execution of the role, others raised doubts about her acting skills.

‘Shaka iLembe’: Vusi Kunene praised following his debut as the King of the Tsonga nation: “He’s legendary”

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Actor Vusi Kunene has finally debuted on Shaka iLembe as the King of the Tsonga nation.

The House of Zwide star first appeared on Sunday, 6 August, in the popular Mzansi Magic series. He plays alongside King Dingiswayo, played by Thembinkosi Mthembu.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News