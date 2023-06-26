Shaka iLembe has been on everyone's lips as fans are dishing their thoughts on the new historical series that has caused a buzz online

The star-studded show has had peeps sharing concerns about the dress code and copyrights following its highly anticipated premiere

Popular actress Dawn Thandeka King has been showered with praise after her unmatched performance on the show's latest episode

Dawn Thandeka King is the talk of the town after her killer performance on the latest episode of Shaka iLembe. The new show has been making waves on social media as fans discuss the acting and storyline.

Dawn Thandeka King praised for her incredible acting skills on Shaka iLembe

Shaka iLembe is undoubtedly a hit among Mzansi social media users. The show has been charting Twitter trends following its much-awaited release.

According to News24, the show broke records by becoming the most-viewed show with a groundbreaking 3.6 million viewers across DStv in South Africa. The historical show also reached number one across neighbouring countries including Zambia, Botswana, Zimbabwe and other African countries.

Shaka iLembe's second episode introduced the multi-talented Dawn Thandeka King who became an instant fan favourite. The talented access shot to the top of Twitter trends as fans lauded her for her unmatched acting skills.

The actress portrays the role of Mkabayi Ka Jama. Peeps said she is the perfect fit for the role and is killing it.

Dawn Thandeka King trends as fans share reactions to her role on Shaka iLembe

Social media is buzzing following the airing of the second episode of Shaka iLembe. Viewers can't get enough of the Uzalo star.

@EsethuYummyJ said:

"Her narration was out of this world!!! Yhoooo what a Gem Dawn Thandeka King is #ShakaiLembeMzansi"

@Sifiso1994 added:

"Dawn Thandeka King is nailing this character, let's celebrate this Queen #ShakaiLembeMzansi"

@SiyaThwala_SA noted:

"I think we need to take a moment and celebrate the talent and brilliance of Dawn Thandeka King on #ShakaiLembeMzansi So amazing how she can effortlessly embody the essence of every character she takes up. Talk about storytelling par excellence!"

Mzansi shows Nomzamo Mbatha love after Shaka iLembe premiered, “She’s a powerhouse”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nomzamo Mbatha's name topped social media's trends list after Shaka iLembe premiered on 18 June.

Shortly after the show debuted on Mzansi Magic, peeps sang Mbatha praises. Twitter influencer @Jabu_Macdonald penned a post lauding Nomzamo for meeting viewers' expectations through her character Nandi and as an executive producer.

