Shaka iLembe debuted on DStv last week Sunday and set a new record as the best-performing drama series

The show with local stars, including Nomzamo Mmbatha and Wiseman Mncube, was viewed by more than 3.6 million people in South Africa

Mzansi people credited DStv for its marketing ahead of the series premiere, which got them curious

Leading stars of Shaka iLembe, Wiseman Mncube and Nomzamo Mbatha. Image: @wiseman_mncube and @nomzamo_m

Source: Instagram

Shaka iLembe premiered on the Mzansi Magic channel on DStv on June 18 and drew a record-breaking audience.

Shaka iLembe best-performing drama series on DStv

The historical series gathered 3.6 million views last week Sunday in South Africa. It was also number 1 on the DStv app in several African countries, including Botswana, Namibia, Zambia, and Zimbabwe, reported News24.

The show set in the 1700s got rave reviews for its production and plot from viewers who enjoyed the one-hour premiere episode without commercial breaks.

The 12 episodes series is premised around the rise of an African king (Shaka Zulu) following his journey from early childhood to adulthood.

MultiChoice thanks Shaka iLembe viewers for watching

According to TimesLIVE, MultiChoice CEO for General Entertainment, Nomsa Philiso, said the aim of the show is to keep audiences from across Africa entertained. Philiso thanked viewers for showing the series support:

“In Shaka iLembe, our vision was to tell an epic African story on a grand scale and with the depth and finesse that can only come from substantial investment. That audiences have bought into this storytelling universe is deeply affirming because it aligns with our understanding of the market appetite for this type of content."

South Africans rave about the Shaka iLembe on social media

Van Mike mentioned:

"Best SA Series ever with so many great actors. I love it."

Nkocie Matheus Masinga shared:

"I even watched the repeat I enjoyed the setting more than anything."

Jimmy Joe Mashabela

"I loved the first episode, it was very impressive."

Alpheus Tshabalala

"Great show I enjoyed seeing the beauty of African women."

Nozipho Khumalo suggested:

"Let's double it next episode."

SA lauds Mzansi Magic’s ‘Shaka iLembe’ following the series premiere: “First episode everything is on point”

The series centres around the historical figure and ruler of the Zulu Kingdom, Shaka Zulu and how his reign was challenged.

