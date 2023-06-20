Netizens were left impressed by Shaka iLembe and the astounding production, stating it was a first for SA local television

The Bomb Productions series has a plethora of talented and highly skilled South African actors and actresses

After making its debut, Shaka iLembe received rave reviews online, and people are anticipating even more epic episodes

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The Mzansi Magic series, ‘Shaka iLembe’, made a huge first impression, and SA expects more drama in the upcoming episodes. Image: Oupa Bopape, @NomzamoMbatha

Source: Getty Images

Shaka iLembe made a lasting first impression after it debuted on Sunday, 18 June.

The series centres around the historical figure and ruler of the Zulu Kingdom, Shaka Zulu and how his reign was challenged.

South Africans are impressed by Shaka iLembe and anticipate even more epic episodes

In the series, the younger Shaka Zulu is played by Ntando Zondi and the older King is played by Lemogang Tsipa.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

It seems all the characters who appeared in episode one nailed their roles.

Here's what netizens are saying under the hashtag #ShakaiLembeMzansi:

@roch2023 said:

"Wow wow wow, just wow. I don’t speak the language but I’ve never been so excited to watch a South African show. Just mesmerising, the story, the language, everything."

@_Thembalihle_ tweeted:

"Can we just take a moment and appreciate the quality of this production. The visuals are everything I signed up for and more. The bar has been raised."

@monenemoila said:

"Sensational cast. Stellar production. Spectacular storytelling. An absolute work of art. What a time."

@ZamaKganyago tweeted:

"#ShakaiLembeMzansi is cleannnn guys. Smells like it was a budget problems free set, which is rare in SA. Invest in quality and get quality."

@ThapeloTshepho tweeted:

Netflix and the SABC throw shade at Shaka iLembe by saying Henry Cele is the best Shaka Zulu

Giving sore loser energy, Netflix SA and SABC 1 threw shade at the current Shaka Zulu series, saying the 1986 version of Shaka Zulu was the best.

Both responded to a tweet by @sunshinegirlw, who asked peeps to name a perfectly cast character.

Netflix SA said:

"Henry Cele as #ShakaZulu will forever be perfect casting."

SABC replied:

"It has to be Henry Cele. He had us thinking he was the real Shaka Zulu. By the way, you can watch season 1 of Shaka Zulu on @SABC."

Lemogang Tsipa on his role as Shaka Zulu

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, Lemogang Tsipa said playing a huge character in a global production will do wonders for his acting career.

The thespian believes his career will take off because of this role.

“Playing a great king is definitely going to change peoples' perspective of me. I think it will also help open a lot of opportunities because Shaka Zulu is one of the unique historical figures that is globally famous.”

Wiseman Mncube receives his flowers after first episode of Shaka iLembe

In a previous report by Briefly News, Mzansi gave Wiseman Mncube his flowers as he plays the character Zwide, a villain in the Mzansi Magic production.

With fans, Mncube is famous for playing villainous roles and continually raises the bar by nailing the role, so much to the point where people think he is a villain in real life.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News