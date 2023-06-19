The SABC has joined the latest Shaka Zulu hate train started by Netflix SA by stating Henry Cele played the better Shaka Zulu

Henry Cele portrayed the historical figure in the 1986 mini-series Shaka Zulu , and the series is available on Netflix SA and SABC 1

This shade-throwing comes after the epic premiere of Mzansi Magic's Shaka iLembe

SABC has thrown some major shade at 'Shaka iLembe' by claiming that Henry Cele is the only Shaka Zulu that matters.

The SABC has made a bold claim, stating that Henry Cele was the best Shaka Zulu.

The late Henry Cele portrayed the historic figure Shaka Zulu in the 1986 adaptation of the Shaka Zulu mini-series.

SABC says Henry had people thinking he was the real Shaka Zulu

On Twitter, @Official_SABC1 tweeted that Henry Cele was the best cast of Shaka Zulu.

"It has to be Henry Cele. He had us thinking he was the real Shaka Zulu. By the way, you can watch season 1 of Shaka Zulu on @SABC."

Mzansi on the fence regarding SABC's claims

Mzansi reacted to SABC 1 possibly shading Shaka iLembe:

@simphiwezwane07 said:

"You are so comfortable with old content you even make jokes. Senzani to deserve this."

@PhathekaPat said:

"I love this for you SABC1. Catching up & hopefully you’ll return to leading in local content."

@NgcoboKaNdlovu said:

"We didn't pay our TV licenses so chill @Mzansimagic got us."

@riqosypo said:

"No lies detected, perfect man for the role."

@GodessOshun said:

"You're not even giving him his royalties."

Netflix shades Shaka iLembe by crowning Henry Cele as the better Shaka Zulu

Netflix started the hate train when they shaded the Mzansi Magic series Shaka iLembe by saying Henry Cele is the better Shaka Zulu.

They tweeted:

"Henry Cele as #ShakaZulu will forever be perfect casting."

Mzansi first noted their "loser energy" when they added Season 1 of Shaka Zulu on their streaming platforms on 29 May, reported EWN.

Lemogang Tsipa speaks on his role as Shaka Zulu on Shaka iLembe

In a previous report by Briefly News, Lemogang Tsipa expressed excitement after landing this role of the adult Shaka Zulu, saying it would open many doors for him.

In an interview, Lemogang noted Shaka Zulu's global fame and playing him on the series would definitely do wonders for his growing career.

