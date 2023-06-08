uMlazi residents have the exclusive opportunity to attend a special screening of Shaka iLembe at Mega City Mall

The screening promises to provide attendees with an immersive experience, allowing them to delve into the captivating story of Shaka Zulu from his early childhood to adulthood

Alongside the screening, there is the exciting possibility of mingling with a surprise special guest

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

'Shaka Ilembe' will have an exclusive screening in uMlazi, KZN. Images: @nomzamo_m @thembinkosi_mthembu

Source: Instagram

DStv's Twitter account has recently announced an exciting event for the residents of uMlazi, KwaZulu Natal.

DStv announced an exclusive screening of Shaka iLembe in uMlazi

The tweet invites all uMlazi residents to attend an exclusive screening of the highly anticipated show Shaka iLembe at the Mega City Mall.

This screening promises to be a unique opportunity for attendees to be among the first to experience the magic of the show and even mingle with a surprise special guest.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

@DStv said:

"Calling ALL uMlazi residents! Don't miss today's exclusive #ShakaiLembeMzansi screening in the heart of uMlazi, at Mega City Mall! Be among the first to experience the magic, and mingle with a very special guest."

Shaka iLembe tells the story of Shaka Zulu from childhood to adulthood

According to DStv, Shaka iLembe is set in the 1700s and delves into the captivating story of the iconic African king, Shaka Zulu, from his early childhood to adulthood.

The production of this series has been a six-year endeavour, involving extensive consultations with historians, academics, and family descendants.

Notably, the production team collaborated with King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, and the late King Goodwill Zwelithini, ensuring an authentic representation of Shaka Zulu's life.

The new trailer for Mzansi Magic’s Shaka iLembe dropped, Mzansi amped for the premiere: “The visuals are fire”

Briefly News also reported on the new trailer for the show.

A new trailer for the highly anticipated series Shaka iLembe has dropped, and viewers are amped-up.

The new jaw-dropping trailer has received rave reviews from fans obsessed with the high-quality production.

A Twitter user @Jabu_Macdonald shared the trailer of the upcoming series, which will premiere on Mzansi Magic on 18 June.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News