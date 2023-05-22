Former Muvhango actress Khabonina Qubeka has landed an acting role on Shaka Ilembe as Queen Ntombazi

The upcoming Mzansi Magic show is set to premiere on 18 June 2023, and many netizens are excited

Mzansi stated that Khabonina was born for the Queen Ntombazi role because of her incredible acting skills

Khabonina Qubeka has reportedly been cast in Mzansi Magic's upcoming telenovela Shaka Ilembe.

Khabonina Qubeka being cast as Queen Ntombazi in 'Shaka Ilembe' has excited Mzansi. Image: @khabonina_q

Source: Instagram

According to ZAlebs, Khabonina will play Queen Ntombazi, the "witch" known for helping King Zwide, who Wiseman Mncube plays.

In a tweet, @DStv announced the exciting news and briefly introduced Khabonina's character.

"Dubbed a wizard by some, and a double-edged sword by others. Queen Ntombazi, played by @Khabonina_Q, is both mighty and fearless - a lethal combination if you ask us! #ShakailembeMzansi premieres 18 June at 20:00 on @MzansiMagic (Ch 161)."

Mzansi excited as Khabonina joins Shaka Ilembe

After announcing Khabonina's addition to the show, the Shaka Ilembe production team exceeded Mzansi's expectations. Many TV lovers were excited about the premiere and couldn't wait to see Qubeka on their screens.

@_ShaunKeyz said:

"Khabonina is Ntombazi. I know she’s gonna kill this role! #shakailembemzansi."

@Queen_Enny19 shared:

"She was made for this #ShakaiLembeMzansi"

@Queen_Enny19 posted:

"One thing about Khabonina is that she will kill every role she gets. It's going to be such an honour seeing her on my TV screen over and over again ❤️#ShakaiLembeMzansi"

@Lush_Beauty1 replied:

"Khabonina’s career has grown, from playing Doobsie on SABC 2 in 2006 to playing the beautiful role of Queen Ntombazi; she is one is South Africa’s best Actresses. #ShakaiLembeMzansi"

@Tilly_tetelo commented:

"Khabonina is Queen Ntombazi, and we know she’s going to kill that role "

Shaka Ilembe's controversies

Shaka Ilembe has received positive attention from social media users lately, but that wasn't always the case.

According to ZAlebs, Shaka's relatives tried to chase away the show's director Nomzamo Mbatha and the Shaka Ilembe team when they visited the late Queen Nandi's cemetery in 2022. The Zulus gave up after many attempts to get them off the property and let them shoot.

This "altercation" occurred after several families from KwaZulu-Natal accused Shaka Ilembe's production of exploitation.

According to a Briefly News report, these families helped make the story authentic by sharing tales about Shaka's life, but the crew allegedly forgot to compensate them.

Shaka iLembe series criticised for explicit scenes, Mzansi questions raunchy tone of SA films and TV

In related news, Briefly News reported that Shaka iLembe was set to premiere on 18 June, and many film lovers in South Africa couldn't wait. However, the series's trailer was not met with overall excitement.

Tweeps were unimpressed with explicit scenes shown in the trailer of the series and made their grievances known.

