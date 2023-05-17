Lady Zamar promoting her new merchandise on Facebook drew a lot of hateful comments from angry Mzansi people

The World's Gone Crazy singer shared photos of her new T-shirts, and many netizens didn't want to purchase them

The majority of internet users stated that they would not buy because Lady Zamar accused Sjava of sexual assault

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Sjava's fans don't want to buy Lady Zamar's new merch. Image: @lady_zama

Source: Instagram

Lady Zamar is still trying to find forgiveness from Mzansi following her legal troubles with Sjava, costing her a lot of money.

According to ZAlebs, the Collide hitmaker announced on Facebook the release of her new merch. She shared images of the T-shirts with various artworks, but many people were uninterested.

Mzansi refuses to purchase Lady Zamar'd merch because of Sjava

People who supported Sjava when Lady Zamar accused him of sexual assault swamped the comments section. According to IOL, the Lady Zamar hate train began when the r*pe charges were thrown out of court in 2020.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Many people called Lady Zamar a liar and stated she wanted to ruin Sjava's reputation. Now, she gets dragged whenever she posts on social media, and people refuse to support her.

@Nkosinathi DjMkwai Lusenga said:

"I would rather buy BOMMA T-shirt."

@Duncan LeDunco shared:

"Lol, you really don't care. Oksalayo, we haven't forgotten."

@Jasmine Victoria Blaauw posted:

"I’d rather get one for my dog. Even hobos wouldn’t wear that."

@Rets'elisitsoe Seutloali replied:

"The black one will look good on my goat. Otherwise, let me listen to Mbayimbayi as I indulge in ikhanda lenkomo,eningi ningi. Asikakhohlwa."

@Rhulani Rhu Maphaha commented:

"Come sell them here in KZN I want to see something."

@Tamar Malatji also said:

"These are cute, but wearing them in public is an extreme sport."

@Minnah Maluwa added:

"I like it. The only problem is I live in KZN."

Lady Zamar unfazed by the hate train

Lady Zamar has addressed the hate she regularly receives on social media. ZAlebs stated that the World's Gone Crazy hitmaker tries not to pay attention to the horrible things people say about her.

She learnt that people's behaviours aren't determined by her actions; instead, they choose who to be nice to and who to treat like garbage.

"Right now, I don’t care, you all can keep talking. I used to think that other people’s actions reflected who I was. I used to believe that whenever someone treated me badly, it must have been something I have done."

Lady Zamar drops new track World’s Gone Crazy after two years of music hiatus, SA loves the song: “It’s a banger”

In other news, Briefly News reported that Lady Zamar returned to the music scene with her new single, World's Gone Crazy, following a lengthy hiatus.

Lady Zamar posted the song's artwork and a link to where music fans can find the track online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News