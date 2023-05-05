Lady Zamar has announced that her new track World's Gone Crazy is now available on music streaming platforms

The My Baby singer surprisingly received compliments and love on social media despite previous backlash for accusing Sjava of molesting her

Many South African music fans praised World's Gone Crazy and thanked Lady Zamar for not giving up on her career

Lady Zamar has returned to the music scene with her new single, World's Gone Crazy, following a lengthy hiatus.

Lady Zamar has Mzansi excited after releasing 'World's Gone Crazy'. Image: @lady_zamar

According to News24, the Love Is Blind hitmaker last released new music in 2019 with her album Monarch. Unfortunately, she had voice surgery while at the pinnacle of her game after dropping the body of work.

The news outlet added that the medical procedure went well, and she cooked something fire in the studio.

Lady Zamar announces she dropped World's Gone Crazy

Yamikani Janet Banda, also known as Lady Zamar, took to Twitter to promote the release of her single World's Gone Crazy.

Lady Zamar posted the song's artwork and a link to where music fans can find the track online.

Mzansi lauds Lady Zamar's World's Gone Crazy

Lady Zamar, who has been subjected to horrible comments from Sjava's fans after accusing him of sexual assault, finally received a positive response.

Many people praised World's Gone Crazy and said they were proud of the musician for reviving her career despite the criticism she constantly receives.

@king_mthethwa said:

"It’s already a banger #TheWorldsGoneCrazy"

@GeorgeBeatsSA shared:

"It's a hit, Lady Zamar #TheWorldsGoneCrazy"

@kwaito_za posted:

"It's a beautiful song, sis. You always manage to choose the right market for your sound. All the best with the #WorldGoneCrazy"

@MandisaMbi61678 replied:

"Congratulations! We’ve been waiting."

@Duanny_P commented:

"This is such a beautiful song. I love it!"

@MakitlaPonny wrote:

"It's a nice song. I am glad you didn't give up on music."

@zazaz457 also said:

"I'm so glad Lady Zamar didn't quit releasing new music. She is a talented artist."

@Colleenrapz added:

"It's on repeat!"

