American superstar Kylie Jenner was allegedly denied entry to Doja Cat's 2023 Met Gala afterparty

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was supposed to meet her sister, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny inside the lush event

Most netizens didn't feel sorry for Kylie and shared reasons why Doja Cat's decision made them happy

Kylie Jenner was reportedly denied entry to Doja Cat's Met Gala 2023 party.

Kylie Jenner left Doja Cat's Met Gala party before she could enter. Image: Dimitrios Kambouris and Steve Granitz

Source: Getty Images

According to Vogue, the iconic fashion event took place on 1 May in New York City, and the stars were dressed to the nines. After ditching their lush evening attire following a successful event, several celebrities, including Kylie, joined after-parties to let loose.

Kylie Jenner leaves Doja's party before she's allowed to enter

According to Page Six, the bouncers refused to let the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star into Doja's lavish party. They apparently shut the door before she could even walk in.

Sources told the news publication that Kylie's sister Kendall Jenner and her rumoured boyfriend, Bad Bunny, were already inside, and she was supposed to meet them.

The bouncers claimed that the place was already packed with over 100 people. Page Six further reports that despite being granted VIP access before the party, Jenner chose peace and left the venue.

"She prematurely got out of the car; then she decided to go home because she didn't want to be at a crowded party. She rarely goes to clubs."

Netizens split after Kylie Jenner was denied access to Doja Cat's Met Gala party

Twitter news blogger @DailyLoud announced the news in a post, and it appears that almost everyone has been waiting for Kylie's Hollywood downfall.

@tumibugging said:

"That is sad."

@KrabbyPhatties shared:

"I love this. It finally means the girls are going down."

@themviolets posted:

"That’s what she gets for making fun of Selena Gomez!"

@Justfortheteaaa replied:

"Sorry, but this is so funny."

@cuntclassique commented:

"Doja Cat is such a queen."

@rrawrrq wrote:

"Bro, maybe she had other plans."

