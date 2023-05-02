The Met Gala is usually strictly by invitation and the age restriction is 18 years and above, but the rules do not apply to North West

The nine-year-old has been making several public appearances alongside her famous mother Kim Kardashian

North stole the spotlight from the reality television star when they stepped out together to attend the Met Gala

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

The Met Gala is the talk of the town as the social media fashion police are dishing thoughts on the star's stunning outfits.

North West escorted her mother Kim Kardashian to the Met Gala 2023. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Celebrities like Rihanna and her baby daddy ASAP Rocky, Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian, and Trevor Noah attended the highly-anticipated fashion event themed, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty".

Kim Kardashian attends the Met Gala with nine-year-old daughter North West

Kim Kardashian probably waited her whole life to attend events with her mini-me North West. The Kardashians star who is dubbed the queen of Met Gala looks oozed elegance in a barely there dress adorned with pearls.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The star was photographed stepping out of the Ritz Carlton hotel and heading to the Met Gala alongside North West. According to Hollywood Life, North stole the spotlight from her 42-year-old mother with her cute outfit.

E! Online reported that Kim and Kanye's eldest daughter looked chic in a pair of blue jeans, a stunning cream blazer and black chunky boots.

Kim Kardashian's followers conclude that North West outshined her mother at the 2023 Met Gala

North West is the talk of the town following her Met Gala debut. Although the nine-year-old did not walk the red carpet, Twitter users fell in love with her look.

@princessanyaj wrote:

"This is a 9-year-old little girl… my god did Drew Berrymore teach us nothing?!"

@torigriff19 noted:

"First met at 9? Yeah she’s gonna be on the runway in the next five years mark my words."

@salmonsterrr commented:

"The way North is a little girl and steals the spotlight from every grown member of her big family (literally and figurately), she is a queen! She will be such an artist."

Uncle Waffles gets booked for Met Gala after party: "Party in New York"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Amapiano has been taking the world by storm, with its unique fusion of deep house, jazz, and kwaito music. And it seems that the genre's star power continues to rise, as Uncle Waffles, one of its brightest young stars, has been booked to perform at the prestigious Met Gala after-party in New York.

Uncle Waffles has been making waves since she burst onto the scene. Having been recently featured on the Coachella stage, Waffles' fans had more to celebrate when she announced she'd be performing at a Met Gala after-party.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News