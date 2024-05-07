Zakwe says South African rappers need to start beefing to resurrect the genre and keep it alive

This was due to the attention Drake and Kendrick Lamar are getting from their feud, with Zakwe claiming that it should inspire local emcees

He is among the local hip hop heads actively consuming the famous war, which has seemingly sparked a fire within him

Zakwe encouraged South African rappers to start feuds to bring attention to the genre. Images: zakwesa

Source: Instagram

Zakwe believes South African rappers can learn from the Drake and Kendrick Lamar feud. The now-trending beef has been making waves all around the world, and Zakwe suggested that South African rappers need to start beefing to resurrect the genre.

Zakwe encourages local rappers to start feuds

In light of one of the biggest rap feuds of the decade, Zakwe felt inspired and offered an idea to help drive attention to South African hip hop.

While Kendrick Lamar and Drake's beef continues to sizzle, with several punches thrown in tracks like Family Matters and Not Like Us, it's evident that the rap heavyweights have put the spotlight on American hip hop, but what about Mzansi?

Coming from his USA tour, Zakwe commented on the feud, encouraging local rappers to start feuds to keep the genre going.

Having been taken over by young emcees like Maglera Doe Boy, Nasty C, and Blxckie, hip hop was overshadowed by Amapiano, which became the biggest genre in the country and abroad.

The Yesterday rapper told TimesLIVE that Big Zulu's stint with 100 Bars, as well as Cassper Nyovest and AKA's beef, helped the genre and are what is needed now to bring back the spark.

Mzansi weighs in on Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef

Netizens are closely following the feud, and fans have already picked Drizzy as the winner:

hlovo_ said:

Drake can only lose to the internet, not the actual rap battle. I think he was just better at it."

GXeezy wrote:

"Drake's name has been cemented in Hip Hop history. Anyone that just sees Drake as a pop sensation hasn’t been paying attention."

Meanwhile, K. Dot's supporters are fighting for their GOAT:

NightKnightKnia said:

"Drake was out rapped, out classed, out maneuvered, out strategised in every way."

dolls_babyy posted:

"Drake lost and he wasn’t going to win going against Kendrick. A for effort, but nope, he lost."

Peeps react as Drake seemingly responds to Kendrick Lamar on stage

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Drake appearing to address Kendrick Lamar sneak-dissing him on Like That.

The Metro Boomin and Future song ignited the Drake and Kendrick war, with fans wondering how much dirt the two rappers have on each other.

Source: Briefly News