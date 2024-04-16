Durban rapper Zakwe is excited to take over the United States for the first time ever in his career

The rapper announced that he will be performing in three cities in the US, expressing pride that his career is finally reaching overseas shores

The Thixo Wami hitmaker will be performing in cities including Washington DC, New York and Raleigh

Rapper Zakwe was overcome with a feeling of pride when he was contacted to perform in the United States for the first time in his long career.

Zakwe takes over the US

The Durban rapper announced this week that he will be performing in three cities in the US: Washington DC, New York, and Raleigh.

This week, Zakwe is in DC from 13 April to 18 April. He will then jet off to NYC and stay there until 23 April. And making his last stop, Zakwe will be in Raleigh until 26 April.

"SA Hip Hop. With this vernacular hiphop, we are going straight to America."

Zakwe speaks about his experience

The Thixo Wami hitmaker told ZiMoja that this first-time experience reassured him that he was doing something right in his career.

“They loved what I have been doing in KZN for the Hip Hop community."

Zakwe mentioned that he was invited to learn more about the culture and how rap grew in the States. This opportunity means a lot for the star.

“It’s a stamp of approval, that the Hip Hop movement I have started is going far.”

Mzanso lauds Zakwe

Commenting on his posts, fans lauded the rapper and commended him for making international waves.

nkanyisobhengu:

"You're a Zulu Lyrical genius. Go show them, bro, and while you are at it, do collaborations. Let's elevate, Let's be global."

jacintangobese:

"So proud of you Bro."

nkanyisobhengu:

"Raising the flag high as always….abaaashweee, most importantly have fun, build great memories and experience."

Azar. africa:

"There we go, well deserved, you’ve done a lot for the culture.. to more international trips."

