Internationally acclaimed South African singer Tyla has shared great news with overseas fans and followers. The star who has been making waves worldwide revealed that she will be touring the UK, Europe and North America.

Tyla announces upcoming international tour

As fans wait for the release of Tyla's much-awaited body of work TYLA, the star has shared more good news on her page. There is no denying that Tyla is at the helm of her career and her music is taking over the global space.

Taking to her Instagram page, the 21-year-old Johannesburg-born singer announced that she has a tour coming up. Tyla shared the dates and cities she will be performing in. She captioned the post:

"TYLA ON TOUR. Sign up for presale access in the bio!! My debut album launches top of the year and I’m coming to ROCK with y’all!! Presales for the UK, Europe, and North America begin Thursday, December 7th at 10 am local time. Go wild Tygers "

Tyla's international tour angers Mzansi

Social media users blasted Tyla for announcing an international tour before having a South African tour. However, the singer's international fans can't wait for her shows.

@johnthinksyourecute said:

"what about your own country BE SO FR."

@_gabe_matias_ noted:

"Please Don't forget about South Africa love❤️"

@didimasoetsa wrote:

"The absence of SA on this list is telling about the entertainment industry "

@carly_y_ said:

"WHERE IS UR COUNTRY T "

@soromotoochukwu commented:

"Watching Americans take to Tyla immediately while Ayra Starr has been out and popping for a hot minute and hasn’t had nearly as much cross-over buzz confirms to me that the misrepresentation of Black women in their media is 100% self-imposed."

@ayaunaw added:

"how do you not go to New York on a tour."

