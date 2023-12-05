Tyla announced that she would be performing on the first day of the Hey Neighbour festival

This comes after the singer dropped a slew of singles and encouraged her fans to learn the lyrics

Mzansi Tygers are amped to finally see their favourite local pop star live

Tyla had South African Tygers amped after announcing that she is performing on the opening day of the 'Hey Neighbour' festival. Image: tyla

Source: Instagram

Tyla will be performing at the Hey Neighbour festival! This comes after the singer announced her appearance on the first day of the weekend-long festival. The Water hitmaker told her loyal fans, the Tygers, to get ready for an electrifying performance and to also learn the lyrics to Truth or Dare.

Tyla announces Hey Neighbour performance

South African Tygers are in for a treat after their fave announced that she would perform at the Hey Neighbour festival.

Taking to her Twitter (X) page, Tyla revealed that she would be making an appearance on the festival's opening day and urged fans to learn the lyrics to one of her new singles - Truth or Dare:

"My South African Tygers, coming to day 1 Hey Neighbour. Learn these lyrics."

Tyla is on an amazing run, and as she preps for the release of her debut self-titled album, she opened up on Instagram about being in awe of where her career has led her:

"Everything that’s happening has surpassed anything I could have dreamt of. African music is going global and I’m so blessed to be one of the artists pushing the culture."

Mzansi hyped for Tyla's Hey Neighbour performance

Fans are amped to see Tyla perform, and some bragged about knowing the lyrics to Truth or Dare:

nicki_D_ confirmed:

"We already learned them day 1 babe."

_Khum0 said:

"Haibo we’ll be deya!"

On the other hand, some Tygers were disappointed that they won't see the singer perform:

returnofsage was frustrated:

"IM SO MADDDDDDD I SHOULD BE THERE!"

tyreserooi was agitated:

"Kicking, crying, screaming!"

Tyla impresses with On and On performance

In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions to Tyla's performance on Colors Studios of her latest single, On and On.

The singer is gearing up to release her anticipated album, TYLA, and ended the one-hit wonder and "can't sing" allegations with her crisp performance:

itsss_zandiii said:

"And people were trying to play on my girl, saying she can't sing!"

