Tyla has finally released her anticipated new single, On and On and fans are loving it

The singer showed off her versatility and unique blend of pop and RnB in the bouncy tune in her Colors Studios performance

Fans can't get enough of Tyla's voice and are looking forward to the singer's upcoming album

Fans are blown away by Tyla's voice after she did a live performance of her new single, 'On and On', on Colors Studios. Images: Tyllaaaaaaa

Tyla is gearing up to release her debut self-titled album and has given fans another taste of what to expect. The Water hitmaker was invited for a live performance on Colors Studios and sang one of her new songs, On and On, and had fans' jaws on the floor.

Tyla performs On and On

South African singing sensation, Tyla recently visited the Colors Studios for a live performance of her new single, On and On.

Having recently teased her new songs in bulk, including the dreamy Butterflies single, Tyla is preparing to release her debut 14-track self-titled album.

Her Colors Studios performance is more than enough proof for those who questioned Tyla's vocal abilities, where she not only flexes her range but also her versatility while blending pop and RnB:

"South African artist Tyla showcases her innovative take on pop and R&B in a shimmering performance of ‘On and On’, a single from her new EP."

Fans show love to Tyla

Netizens sang Tyla's praises and cheered her on (and on) over her impressive performance and beautiful voice.

Previously, fans expressed mixed reactions after Tyla featured Travis Scott in the Water remix, but they all agreed that our girl can sing!

itsss_zandiii said:

"And people were trying to play on my girl, saying she can't sing!"

Kat_Blos praised Tyla:

"Oh, honey the mic is on!!! Argh she’s just perfect!"

officialnizreen fawned over Tyla:

"Ah, this hun’s got a BEAUTIFUL voice, she’s got beautiful dynamics. Very versatile."

JordanCathleen_ was excited:

"I haven’t been this excited for an artist in a minute. I honestly can’t wait to watch her career unfold."

Tyla's new song Truth or Dare debuts at number one

In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions to the successful release of one of Tyla's newest songs, Truth or Dare which debuted at number one in five countries including Sweden and Korea.

After teasing it, the snippet received rave reviews from fans who couldn't wait to hear the Amapiano/ Afrobeats tune.

