Tyla's latest single Truth or Dare debuted at number 1 in five countries, including Sweden, Korea, Norway, Denmark, and the Levant

The Johannesburg-born artist gained global recognition with her hit Water , remixed by American rapper Travis Scott

As Tyla's fans eagerly anticipate her upcoming album, she continues to dominate charts and social media trends

South African singer and dancer Tyla is making waves again on the international scene, following the release of her new single Truth or Dare.

Tyla's new song 'Truth or Dare' debuted at number one in five countries. Image: @tyla

Tyla's Truth or Dare debuts at number 1 in 5 countries

There is no denying that Mzansi star Tyla is flying the South African flag high with her music. The Grammy-nominated hitmaker has been making headlines and charting social media trends following the release of her hit Water, which was later remixed by top American rapper Travis Scott.

The Johannesburg-born hitmaker dropped another hit dubbed Truth or Dare on Friday, 1 December and it's safe to say it is already a hit among music lovers all over the world. According to a page on X with the handle @tylastats, Tyla's new song debuted at number one in five countries. Not only that, the song also topped the charts in several countries in Africa, Asia and Europe.

Per the now-viral post, Tyla's Truth or Dare debuted at number one in Sweden, Korea, Norway, Denmark and the Levant.

Tyla's fans can't wait for her new album Tyla

Tyla has been teasing her fans about the release of her album Tyla. The top South African star has already released a few songs from her highly anticipated body of work. Some of the songs include Water, Water remix featuring Travis Scott, Butterflies, On and On and the just released Truth or Dare.

Tyla spends time with loved ones in Mzansi

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that musician Tyla is back home and is having a quality time with the people close to her. The 21-year-old has been making waves in the music scene this year with her hit song, Water.

After being dragged by Americans for identifying herself as coloured and not black, the star came back home to spend some time with family and close friends in her hometown.

