The young pop amapiano artist Tyla spends quality time with her family and friends in Mzansi

An X user posted a clip of the 21-year-old star having a great time with her people

Netizens weighed in on Tyla spending time with her peeps in South Africa

Tyla spent quality time with her family in SA. Image: @tyla

Source: Instagram

Musician Tyla is back home and is having a quality time with the people close to her. The 21-year-old has been making waves in the music scene this year with her hit song Water.

Tyla having a great time with her family

After being dragged by Americans for identifying herself as coloured and not black, the star came back home to spend some time with family and close friends in her hometown.

An X user and fan of Tyla, @for_tyla, shared a video of the star chilling at home having a great time with her family and captioned it:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

"Tyla at a gathering with her family and friends in South Africa!"

Watch the video:

Netizens weigh in as Tyla spends time with family at a gathering

Shortly after the fan shared the video on Twitter, fans shared their views, with others emphasising that she is having a quality time with her coloured family in Mzansi. See some of the comments below:

@scorpicapemini said:

"Lol, these are darkies. End the discourse expeditiously."

@oAI_011 wrote:

"Tyla ke chipi neh, but her sister ke soulmate yaka."

@MphoMoalamedi shared:

"Look at her feeding her whole African family using the proceeds she got from appropriating African American cultures."

@Nomaswazi_11 joked:

"Tyla finally getting to be Coloured after a long day of being black in the US."

@ThatOnePoes mentioned:

"Don’t let the Americans see this before it’s tyla’s family house is so American inspired down to the hooka pipe and outside braai."

@tyygres commented:

"We love a supportive family."

@whydntyouluvme responded:

"Using money from our streams, Tyla built a house for her family in Africa in the village of Johannesburg. Once again, proving that without FBAs, African tethers are nothing."

@luniiko6 replied:

"The hookah is proof that she’s coloured."

Netizens concerned As Drake follows Tyla on Instagram

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Tyla, the 21-year-old star from Mzansi, grabbed most of the international artists' attention, and her recent followers on Instagram got Mzansi talking.

It seems like Drake has a thing for South African huns. The rapper was trending again as he recently followed our young star, Tyla, on Instagram.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News