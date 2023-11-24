Pop amapiano star Tyla has set the record straight about her race and how she identifies herself

The 21-year-old South African artist said she identifies herself as coloured because she is mixed and not black

This sparked a debate among social media users as some shared that she was not wrong for clarifying her racial identity

Tyla said she does not identify as black. Image: @tyla

The 21-year-old pop amapiano star and Water hitmaker Tyla left a bitter taste in many international netizens after she set the record straight about her identity.

Tyla says she is not black but coloured

The Grammy award-nominated star has found herself trending once again on social media after an X user, @Blackmillions_, shared a tweet about Tyla identifying herself as a coloured woman and not black.

The tweet reads:

"21-year-old South African artist Tyla has made it very clear that she doesn't identify as Black. Instead, she prefers to identify as coloured because of her mixed race. Tyla's hit song “Water” peaked at 18 on Billboard charts."

Tyla sparks a debate on X

Shortly after the tweet was shared, the international community roasted Tyla for saying she is not black. South Africans rescued her, defending the Grammy award-nominated star and explaining why she identifies as coloured. See some of the comments below:

@samba_nelly23 wrote:

"What's wrong with you Americans? Always thinking that EVERYTHING in America works and should work outside of America as well? Do your research."

@InfallibleNegus said:

"South Africa has different racial categories, black, white, and coloured. Coloured means mixed with African and European."

@ToneGully shared:

"Wait til she comes to America lol."

@b1ackfamilyPAC defended Tyla:

"Doesn’t matter. South Africans don’t typically leave their country…other people who live in African countries typically immigrate there. They have their own culture over there. If she said, she ain’t Black…good. Black Americans don’t have to worry about her being a tether."

@gettedemi_ responded:

"Americans will be offended just because they’re programmed under the one-drop rule."

@terrystaden replied:

"Only in South Africa.. When I’m in the Western countries, I’m black. Tyla must just chill and focus on the bigger picture."

@JjSesing commented:

"Americans are dumb. They think the whole world operates on their standards."

@IdowuJudah wrote:

"That's how it works in South Africa."

