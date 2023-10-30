Canadian rapper and singer Drake followed South African pop-amapiano artist Tyla on Instagram

The rapper previously also followed amapiano star Uncle Waffles and showed her some love more than twice on social media

Shortly after the star followed Tyla, netizens got worried about her getting attention from Drake

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Drake followed pop-amapiano artist Tyla on Instagram. Image: @champagnepapi, @tyla

Source: Instagram

Tyla is the girl she thinks she is. The 21-year-old star from Mzansi grabbed most of the international artist's attention and was followed by one rapper.

Drake follows Tyla on Instagram

It seems like Drake has a thing for South African huns. The rapper found himself trending again as he recently followed our very own young star, Tyla, on Instagram.

Drake previously also trended after he followed Uncle Waffles on the gram and gave the Tanzania hitmaker a huge shoutout after joining her live on Instagram.

An x user, @MDNnewss, shared the news of Drake following Tyla on Instagram on Twitter and wrote:

"Drake follows Tyla on Instagram."

Check the post below:

Fans concerned with Drake following Tyla on Instagram

Shortly after the X user shared the news on social media about Drake following Tyla on Instagram, netizens flooded the comment section. They poured out their concern on the sudden follow as South Africans thought Drake was obsessed with Uncle Waffles:

@HermaineM said:

"It was expected after Uncle Waffles."

@EMKEM_Mike wrote:

"She's gone."

@rizwase replied:

"He is chowing all South African huns."

@Nthabeemaringa responded:

"Drake just wanna come back home, I don't see anything wrong with him following us all."

@Mzombe said:

"It was only a matter of time."

@therealxolo wrote:

"He is done ka Waffles."

@Kearabile_ responded:

"Drake unobu baddie nyana."

@Lumkagirl said:

"Uncle Drake wabantwana."

@Yoniem5 wrote:

"Run Tyla run."

Cassper Nyovest says he won't sign Uncle Waffles to Family Tree: "I hope Drake signs her to OVO"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Cassper Nyovest has added to the long list of celebrities and fans impressed by Uncle Waffles. The rapper headed to social media to shower the talented DJ with praises following her impressive performance at the just-ended Cotton Fest.

Following the praises, a fan suggested that the rapper should take Uncle Waffles under his Family Tree label and help her grow. However, the Mama I Made It hitmaker made it clear that he has no plans to sign Uncle Waffles to his record label. Instead, the rapper said he is looking forward to seeing the talented DJ make it internationally, TimesLIVE reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News