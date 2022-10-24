Uncle Waffles shot to fame largely thanks to American rapper Drake who put some effort into letting the world know about her music

Drake's latest decisions about his sound made people even more confident that he has a soft spot for the South African DJ

Uncle Waffles continues to grow in the music industry, but so does the gossip about her and Drake

Uncle Waffles' music career is a wonder to see. The American rapper Drake put her on the map after sharing a clip of her with hundreds of millions of followers.

Uncle WaffleS got a lot of attention from American rapper Drake, which helped to boost her music career. Image: Getty Image/Amy Sussman/Instagram/@unclewaffles_.

Source: UGC

Waffles mesmerised the Canadian rapper with her beauty, and he seemed to be completely taken by her talent. Drake dropped Honestly, Never Mind, and some people thought Uncle Waffles is why his music changed.

Uncle Waffles and Drake's history

According to ZAlebs , Drake shared a story of Uncle Waffles dancing to Adiwele and his more than 100 million followers in 2021. Since then, Drake has had a number of interactions with Uncle waffles online, making some think Drake has a genuine crush on her.

Following the release of Honestly, Nevermind, a track had some lyrics that made people think she inspired the whole body of work. The distinct house sound of the album increased speculations that Drake had the South African DJ at the back of his mind. The lyrics read:

"If I was your favorite uncle, I’d buy you waffles every time you waddle outta my castle."

Drake posted a video of Uncle Waffles to Instagram stories again in 2022 and wrote:

"Really into you."

Uncle Waffles is no stranger to compliments, as fans constantly show her love on social media. Supporters always sing her praises on her music's success and undeniable beauty.

@caramel.dank commented:

"Love you ke sisi."

@kreative.kornerr commented:

"Gorgeous girl!"

@lindii_m commented:

"You are always on point"

@oritos_dj commented:

"Even the cdjs cant handle Waffles’ heat."

@_k.atlo_sebakilee commented:

"So so proud of you."

@die4.nyashhh commented:

"You never disappoint is. Keep doing what you live and not let others bring you down or tell you any different. You deserve all the good in your life and more that is still to come. Sending you much love, and to continuous growth."

Mzansi worried about Uncle Waffles' finances: "The clothes are too expensive"

Briefly News previously reported Uncle Waffles trended for her expensive taste. People are divided over the Dj's sense of fashion.

Musa Khawula, a controversial Twitter blogger, put Waffles on blat for her R59 900 outfit with labels. The outfit is proof of Uncle Waffles' well-paying gigs.

Khawula's post made Mzansi pay attention to Waffles. Some slammed the DJ for having such luxurious clothing.

