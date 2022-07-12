Popular DJ Uncle Waffles made Twitter trends after Mzansi discovered her expensive fashion taste

The revelation was made by controversial Twitter blogger Musa Khawula, who took to the platform to share a photo of Waffles' outfit with prices

Mzansi has had mixed reactions to the issue, with some saying she is free to spend her money and others criticising the DJ

Uncle Waffles has recently made Twitter trends for her expensive fashion sense, which has elicited mixed reactions from Mzansi.

Uncle Waffles has left Mzansi with mixed reactions after one of her outfits was revealed to cost more than fifty thousand rands. Image: @unclewaffles_/ Instagram

Musa Khawula, a controversial Twitter blogger, made the news in his timeline. Khawula shared that Uncle Waffles' outfit, which included an R38 300 Balenciaga handbag and R21 600 Louis Vuitton sneakers. Waffles' outfit cost her a total of R59 900, indicating that the DJ secures high-paying gigs.

Khawula's post has prompted Mzansi to express their thoughts on Uncle Waffles' pricey attire.

@RelatableWithAJ said:

"These Yanos kids are literally spending their bag on a bag! I hope they have financial advisors or planners."

@NdlovuIssac wrote:

"This is why I will never contribute when you guys donate money when these celebs run out of money."

@Olicity_Quee also said

"These people buy fakes but because they are Celebs we're gonna believe it's the original while you're busy saying they're overspending kanti no she bought the bag with on R150."

@BeccaNcwaba commented:

"Can someone please make me understand, please angilwi guys...why do people spend so much money on clothes? Is it a thing vele to wear izinto ezibizayo? Ningangithuki please anginabazali."

@mrijojo2 added:

"I have been amazed by how much our so-called celebs spend on clothes amid the economic challenges in the black community. I have concluded, that we will never rise and be an economic power in this country. We will always be consumers of crappy feel-good second-class luxury products."

