Mamelodi Sundowns are in a strong financial position following their participation at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Despite failing to make it to the Round of 16, the Brazilians earned a substantial amount of money for their performances at the tournament, accumulating over R200 million in prize money.

Although Sundowns secured four points from their group stage matches—winning their opener against Ulsan HD and drawing against Fluminense, this wasn’t enough to progress to the next round.

However, the financial rewards from FIFA provide them with an opportunity to make significant investments in their squad ahead of the new season.

Top players Sundowns can target this summer

Fiston Mayele

The Congolese forward, who currently plays for Pyramids FC in the Egyptian Premier League, has been one of Sundowns' long-term transfer targets.

Mayele had an amazing season with the Pyramids in the just-concluded season, leading them to CAF Champions League victory for the first time ever in the club's history.

The Congo DR international's goal-scoring ability could be a valuable addition to Sundowns’ attack as they aim to strengthen their forward line.

Fawaaz Basadien

The Stellenbosch FC defender has been one of the standout players in the Betway Premiership and has been linked with different top PSL sides.

With his offensive ability, defensive prowess, and his leadership qualities, Basadien could bring added balance to Sundowns' already talented squad. His signing could help provide more depth to their defensive department.

Siphesihle Ndlovu

Ndlovu, currently playing for SuperSport United, is known for his work rate and technical ability.

As an industrious midfielder, he won most duels and was part of the players with most passes in the Betway Premiership last season.

He would be a great addition to Sundowns’ squad, especially considering the team's need for more defensive stability in midfield and quality back up for Teboho Mokwena or Marcelo Allende.

