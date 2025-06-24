Orlando Pirates have confirmed the signing of Bafana Bafana star Sipho Mbule following his departure from Mamelodi Sundowns this summer.

The South African midfielder has been on the transfer market since returning from his loan move to Sekhukhune United, and reports indicated that Kaizer Chiefs were interested in signing him on a free transfer when his contract ended with the Brazilians.

The Sea Robbers announced Abdeslam Ouaddou as their new coach on Monday, alongside his technical crew, and they have now followed it up with their first signing under his management.

Pirates sign Mbule on a free transfer

Despite being heavily linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs, Pirates have announced Mbule's signing on a free transfer, and he will be joining the squad that will travel to Spain for their pre-season tour.

The Bucs released an official statement on their handle on X (formerly known as Twitter) to confirm the signing of the Bafana Bafana midfielder on Tuesday afternoon.

"Orlando Pirates is pleased to welcome Sipho Mbule to the Club," the Soweto Giants' statement reads.

The news about Mbule's move to Orlando Pirates gathered different reactions from fans on social media.

Reactions as Pirates sign Mbule ahead of Chiefs

BA_Mongana said:

"Am in Chiefs space and they are planning their season around Mbule."

NtateWilliams wrote:

"We're winning the league."

PulseOnX added:

"How the hell did Kaizer Chiefs let this happen😭😭😭😭."

Maso_90 shared:

"I must say that Pirates communications team is good at keeping things confidential and not sharing with journalists! I mean no one expects Abdeslam and Mbule."

khayakoko88 implied:

"Capitano was busy analysing the Chiefs midfield with Chislett and Mbule in it. Kanti uSquveve has other plans."

therealxolo commented:

"lol our neighbors sign players here on Twitter and Facebook while we sign the real player 😂"

iamziyar reacted:

"Management knows that this boy will behave because sikhona thina, we will watch over him. We are everywhere. Welcome to the institution my boy, I'm the real president of this club. Everyone thinks it's Irvin but it's okay, welcome son"

Remiazania2 responded:

"Sipho Mbule we welcome you to the Happy people. This is a clear sign of the happy days following the Mighty Buccaneers. Orlando Pirates will be like Iran bombs to Israel in the coming season. Up the Bucs ☠"

Benzo_Ndlovu mentioned:

"Talented? Yes, A need in midfield? Definitely, Does he upgrade us? Oh yes, Discipline? It’s up to him."

Orlando Pirates are still expected to announce more signings as they've reach agreement with some players in the Premier soccer League including Sihle Nduli from Stellenbosch FC.

