Premier Soccer League side AmaZulu FC has officially confirmed Tshepang Moremi’s transfer to Orlando Pirates, despite interest from the Buccaneers' city rivals, Kaizer Chiefs

The Bafana Bafana star had been linked with several clubs in the PSL, with the Glamour Boys among the teams vying for his signature, but it was the Sea Robbers that secured the deal

Moremi's move to Orlando Pirates is expected to bolster the team's midfield options as they continue to search for a new manager for the upcoming season

Several players have been confirmed to be joining the Buccaneers, while some are also mentioned to be leaving at the end of their contracts, including Thabiso Monyane and Paseka Mako, who are reportedly joining Kaizer Chiefs.

Tshepang Moremi join Orlando Pirates from Premier Soccer League side AmaZulu FC. Photo: tshepang_moremii

Source: Instagram

AmaZulu FC confirm Moremi's move to Pirates

AmaZulu President Sandile Zungu released an official statement to confirm some of the players leaving the club, and part of it confirmed that Moremi would be joining Pirates after the Sea Robbers acquired the rights to Moremi.

“AmaZulu FC can also confirm that an offer from Orlando Pirates FC to acquire the rights to midfielder Tshepang Moremi has been accepted,” the statement reads.

“We wish Tshepang all the best as he embarks on a new chapter in his career.”

Moremi had a relatively good 2024-25 season with Usuthu under former Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane. He scored four goals and provided seven assists, making 11 goal contributions in 31 appearances across all competitions.

Tshepang Moremi becomes an Orlando Pirates player after leaving AmaZulu FC. Photo: tshepang_moremii

Source: Instagram

The 24-year-old signed a three-year contract with the Soweto giants, which also comes with an option to extend by a further two years, depending on his performance.

The South African midfielder's move to Pirates sparked different reactions from fans on social media.

Reactions as Moremi joins Orlando Pirates

Mchila Ben said:

"Who is going to amazulu from pirates..can we expect more players to exit or leave pirates either through loan or permanent."

Ghostonlysa wrote:

"Yeses, Orlando Pirates is raiding KZN teams 😭😭 AmaZulu and Richards Bay will be scrapping relegation next season 😭😭"

iamziyar shared:

"We welcome him to the only institution in the continent. The biggest club to ever exist in the history of football and mankind, we don't have to spend a billion dollars to buy success or associate ourselves with rejects from other continents. We use our own players here in SA."

Mdalla ka D implied:

"AmaZulu will find their footing very late in the coming season, with the way they are selling and releasing their last season key players."

Source: Briefly News