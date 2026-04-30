A fast-closing national competition is giving ordinary South Africans a rare and exciting chance to attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup live

A simple 30-second video submission could unlock flights, match tickets and accommodation for 20 selected fans, but the selection process is tight

Strict entry requirements, limited slots and a rapidly approaching deadline mean hopefuls must act quickly and get everything right to stand a real chance

South African football fans during the friendly football match between South Africa and Colombia at Soccer City Stadium on May 27, 2010, ahead of the 2010 FIFA World Cup. Image: ALEXANDER JOE/AFP

Source: Getty Images

South Africans now have a chance to win fully sponsored trips to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with 20 fans set to be selected through a national competition, but time is running out.

The initiative, launched by the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture on Wednesday, 29 April 2026, forms part of efforts to celebrate the country’s football culture while giving ordinary supporters a global platform.

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, also amplified the call on X, urging fans to take part by submitting short video clips.

McKenzie posted,

How to enter the Mzansi to the World Cup competition before the deadline

To enter, fans must submit a 30-second video explaining their passion for football, their loyalty to their club, and why they deserve to represent South Africa on the world stage.

“The Department encourages all South Africans to take part in this exciting campaign and proudly showcase the passion, diversity and unity that define our nation,” the Ministry said in its statement issued on 29 April 2026.

Entries opened at 08:00 on the same day and will close at 17:00 on 1 May 2026. No late submissions will be accepted.

Supporters from all 16 Premier Soccer League clubs will be represented, while four wildcard entries have been reserved for fans who may not be aligned to a specific club.

You can enter the competition via the link in the Minister's tweet below:

What 20 SA fans will win in the 2026 FIFA World Cup trip package

The 20 selected fans will travel to Mexico to attend a Bafana Bafana group-stage match scheduled for 11 June 2026.

Winners will receive a fully sponsored package, including international return flights, accommodation with meals, match tickets and ground transport.

Government communication channels described the initiative as a unique opportunity for fans to experience the World Cup atmosphere first-hand while representing South Africa abroad.

South Africa fans enjoy the atmosphere ahead of the 2010 FIFA World Cup Group A match between South Africa and Uruguay. Image: Jamie Squire

Source: Getty Images

Key requirements and deadlines for the 2026 World Cup fan competition

While the main travel package is covered, winners will need to arrange certain requirements themselves. These include valid passports, visa applications, travel insurance and personal spending money.

Officials have advised applicants to begin preparations early, particularly for visa processes, which may take several weeks.

Entries will be reviewed between 2 and 4 May 2026, with the Minister and Deputy Minister expected to announce the winners on 5 May 2026 at 08:00.

On X, government accounts described the competition as a “golden opportunity” for supporters to turn their passion for football into a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

South Africans hoping to be among the 20 selected fans now have just over 24 hours left to enter, with the competition closing at 17:00 on 1 May 2026. The entry process is simple, but the window is not.

A 30-second video could be the difference between watching from home and being inside the stadium. Only entries submitted on time and meeting all requirements will be considered.

Bafana Bafana 2026 FIFA World Cup prize money breakdown and potential earnings

Briefly News also reported that Bafana Bafana could earn a significant financial windfall from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

South Africa is already guaranteed more than R200 million before a ball is kicked, but that figure could rise to over R860 million, depending on the team’s performance and how far they progress in the tournament.

Source: Briefly News