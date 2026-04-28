A South African pilot shared how his R1.3 million training was fully funded, encouraging youth to take education seriously

He said many young people do not realise how fortunate they are to have access to funding opportunities

The message, shared alongside a marine engineer working abroad, motivated many to rethink their approach to school

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Opportunities do not always look the same everywhere in the world. In some places, access to education comes at a high cost, while in others, systems exist to support those willing to put in the work. The real challenge often lies in recognising those opportunities while they are still within reach, and making the most of them before they pass.

The picture on the left showed South African Pilot Moses. Image: @sotasmakgae

Source: TikTok

A South African pilot has sparked conversation online after speaking openly about how his career was fully funded, urging young people to take advantage of similar opportunities. In a video posted by @sotasmakgae on 27 April 2026, the pilot, @moses.tshibalanga, joined a live session while based in Colón, Panama. During the discussion, he reflected on his journey into aviation and how he never paid for his training, despite it costing around R1.3 million.

He explained that all he had to do was focus on his studies, particularly mathematics and science. According to him, funding opportunities are available in South Africa, but many learners overlook them or fail to meet the academic requirements.

The pilot described South African youth as very fortunate, noting that access to bursaries and funded education can open doors to careers that would otherwise be out of reach. His message was simple but firm, education remains one of the most powerful tools available.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Pilot highlights power of funded education

The conversation also featured user @sotasmakgae, a marine engineer working abroad, who echoed the same sentiment. Together, they encouraged young people to take school seriously and position themselves for opportunities that could change their lives.

Online reactions showed a mix of motivation and reflection. Some viewers admitted they were unaware of the extent of funding available, while others said the message was a reminder to stay focused on long-term goals. At its core, the discussion highlighted a broader reality. Opportunities exist, but they often require preparation, discipline, and awareness, something both men stressed throughout the conversation.

The screenshot on the left captured their live moment on TikTok. Image: @sotasmakgae

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok video below:

South Africans applauded black excellence

Sam Maputle said:

“I have been paying school fees from day one. Now my daughter is in matric, and I must pay R24,000 before the end of the year, and this is a government school.”

HRH Seshoka Makgale Sr said:

“I am so proud of you guys, keep motivating. 🥰🥰”

Sebe Leshilo Mothapo said:

“This is beautiful. Schools no longer call motivational speakers, but we have TikTok and caring brothers. God bless you, guys. Ra leboga. 👏”

Pee Gee said:

“Well done on the live session. My first dream was to become a pilot; life happened, but I didn’t give up studying and became a chemical engineer. I’m still passionate about aviation. During my time, I was inspired by Vusi Khumalo, one of the first four Black African pilots at SAA.”

sShoti330 said:

“I still owe about R120,000 for my son and daughter. This funding is not given to everyone, even if you submit proof of unemployment.”

397sd558 said:

“Thank you, SOTAS, for being a good brother to South Africans. ❤️🙏”

DelC said:

“It’s not free; we are double taxed. We pay high taxes and still pay school fees.”

Nnolodagal said:

“Words of encouragement, thank you, brother.”

Maleka T Oleseng Shuping said:

“We got a lot of information from him, thank you. 🥰🙏”

Tinah asked:

“Can you please provide more information about aviation funding?”

User100352198541 said:

“Our destinies were written. Some are meant to be rich, some poor. Grace.”

3 Other Briefly News stories related to pilots

A harrowing video captured a FlySafair flight from Durban to Johannesburg experiencing severe turbulence, showing the plane dipping and passengers screaming in fear.

A desperate search is underway for a pilot and helicopter that disappeared in the Kruger National Park with four occupants on board.

A pilot captured the moment two giraffes were present on the tarmac while he was up in the air, sparking reactions online.

Source: Briefly News