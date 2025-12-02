A harrowing video captured a FlySafair flight from Durban to Johannesburg experiencing severe turbulence, showing the plane dipping and passengers screaming in fear

The frightening TikTok video went viral, attracting massive views and sparking a widespread discussion about the safety and skill of South African pilots

Social media users were relieved that the plane landed safely, praising the pilot's professionalism during the mid-December Gauteng storm

A man filmed passengers screaming in fear of severe turbulence on a flight to Johannesburg. Image: @mahmood_mahomed

A dramatic video documenting a terrifying flight through a severe storm captivated social media users, highlighting the intense stress of air travel turbulence.

The clip, shared on TikTok by @mahmood_mahomed, showed a journey that was anything but smooth, garnering many views and comments from viewers, most of whom were stunned by the passengers’ screams.

The video captures the FlySafair flight FA399, travelling from Durban to Johannesburg in the middle of the night. The cabin lights were dimmed, but the atmosphere was anything but restful. The aircraft hit severe Gauteng storm turbulence. The plane was seen dipping violently, forcing out a loud, collective scream from the clearly shaken passengers.

The FlySafair flight encounters severe turbulence

Some individuals were filmed gripping the chairs in front of them tightly as the sound of fear continued through the cabin. The camera briefly peeked outside the window, showing heavy, dark clouds whipping past while the aircraft moved erratically. Despite the terrifying condition, the aircraft eventually landed safely. The creator, TikTok user @mahmood_mahomed, captioned his post with a heartfelt message, thanking the pilots for ensuring a safe landing.

The man praised FlySafair for getting them safely on the ground. Image: @mahmood_mahomed

SA praises the South African pilots

The video went viral, attracting massive views and over 1K comments from social media users who were immensely relieved that the passengers had landed safely. Many viewers noted how shocking it was to see people crying and screaming, guessing that the pilots must have given a prior warning about the expected turbulence. The public response turned into a massive tribute to South African airmanship. Some users asserted that South African pilots are globally well-trained and confident in their abilities, proclaiming them to be among the best in the world. Others who had experienced similar turbulent flights shared their own stories, admitting they still have flashbacks of past difficult journeys.

User @Nina Williamson asked:

"Were these passengers not informed that they would encounter turbulence? Or have things changed since the last time I flew?

User @Malcolm commented:

"I will be more irritated by the screaming than the turbulence. The pilots are well-trained; they know what they're doing."

User @Dinangwe Omuhle shared:

"'I was once in a flight from OR Tambo to Durban that day it decided to rain, and there was lightning yhoo I still have flashbacks until today everything went white like the light was so blinding I just thought we're entering heaven now😅."

User @Mayzuzu commented:

"My belief is always that we’re on the same plane as the pilots; they won’t go down without trying. Also, the screams are kind of dramatic."

User @TheRealKingKizito said:

"In South Africa, there's been no plane crashes since the early 90s. Our pilots are the best in the world."

User @kurtoz5 🇿🇦 teased:

"Guys, come on, they are built for this. It's just like being on a rollercoaster, have fun and enjoy🤣."

Watch the TikTok video below:

