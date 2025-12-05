Global site navigation

Cape Town Driver Amused by Takeaway Coffee Service in Traffic, South Africans Rave
by  Johana Mukandila
3 min read
  • A Cape Town motorist recorded a surprising moment that transformed a frustrating traffic jam into something unexpectedly delightful
  • The video sparked lively reactions online, with viewers praising the creativity and humour of the situation
  • The incident highlighted Cape Town’s growing traffic challenges and the inventive ways locals adapt

A Cape Town woman has left Mzansi both amused and amazed after sharing a video of an unusual yet welcome moment during heavy traffic.

A young woman in Cape Town posed in a TikTok video, dressed all chic.
A young woman from Cape Town showed off her chic style in a TikTok video.
The clip, which has been circulating online, shows her stuck in a long line of vehicles when restaurant staff suddenly appeared between the cars offering takeaway coffee and drinks to frustrated motorists.

The woman, who goes by the TikTok handle @kayleighisland and filmed the scene from inside her vehicle, captured waiters casually weaving through traffic with trays of beverages and snacks. The surprising service seemed to instantly brighten her mood.

She captioned her TikTok post, uploaded on 6 November 2025, saying:

"Traffic in Cape Town has gotten so bad that we now have takeaway coffee."

She added another lighthearted line:

"I love this, it’s just what I need when traffic is frustrating 🤣🙏."

The incident reportedly took place in Blouberg, along Beach Road, an area known for its scenic coastline but also its increasingly congested traffic, especially during peak holiday seasons or busy weekends. Many viewers were stunned by the unexpected convenience, while others joked that only Cape Town could turn a traffic jam into a café experience.

Social media users flooded the comments section with playful remarks, saying the service resembled five-star roadside hospitality and suggesting that more restaurants should adopt the idea. Others sympathised with the city’s growing congestion problems but admitted they wouldn’t mind being served a latte while waiting for cars to move.

The video by social media user @kayleighisland has since gathered many views along with thousands of likes and comments, sparking conversations about Cape Town’s worsening traffic and the creative, uniquely local ways businesses and residents are responding. From frustration to laughter, the clip perfectly captured a moment that blended daily struggle with a dash of Mzansi humour.

A woman in Cape Town wore an all-pink outfit as she posed to create content for TikTok.
A woman from Cape Town rocked an all-pink outfit while posing for TikTok content. Image: @kayleighisland
Mzansi reacts to takeaway coffee in traffic in CPT

South Africans shared their thoughts in the comments section, saying:

Tiffalame said:

"Wait, why is this lowkey a good business move?"

Yaga Store_Shopaholic’s Vault simply said:

"Genius!"

Can_d_ice_cpt shared:

"These guys have been here for years... the fact that they're still there. thriving! Love this for them."

Salty Lemon expressed:

"I used to support them when I lived in the area. Their coffee was really good and made the traffic more bearable."

Tamryn Basson (Delport) commented:

"My dad and I used to do this religiously. Besides the awesome Table Mountain view on the way to work, this is the 2nd best thing in Blouberg."

Watch the video below:

