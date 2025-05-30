"The future is bright": Proud police officer rocks uniform to her graduation, SA impressed
- A local police officer celebrated a milestone after completing her academic programme and made sure everyone at the venue knew her profession
- She shared her journey of earning a Bachelor of Arts degree from Unisa in an inspirational TikTok post
- Social media users flooded the comments section, praising the officer for her hard work, while others were motivated to return to school
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
A police officer had Mzansi celebrating as she showed off her graduation in a stunning way, wearing her full work uniform.
The video, posted by @zintress1 on TikTok, left social media users in awe of her glow-up and proud of her degree, and her ability to balance a demanding career and academics.
Police graduate celebrates in style
She shared a slideshow of her pictures from her special day, dressed head to toe in a full SAPS uniform, with skirt, heels, face beat, and a massive bouquet in hand. She looked confident and stylish, proving you can serve, protect, and shine all at once. Her proud moment was captured in multiple poses, showing off both her academic and law enforcement pride.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
SA shows the lady love
The clip attracted massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who responded with love and praise. Many were amazed by her style and success, saying they were impressed and called her a true example of a queen.
Some threw shade at those who mock police for only having a matric, reminding some officers to have Master's and PhDs. Others were deeply inspired, saying the video gave them motivation to continue or restart their studies.
User @10589 said:
"You go, girl, proud of you 😍."
User @Tsolos501 shared:
"Another one❤. Afundile AmaPhoyisa (the police officers are educated). Congratulations constable. The future is bright."
User @Lakhe_qwatekana added:
"Haibo, I've thought of wearing my ceremonial on my graduation, but I thought maybe they won't agree, or there would be a certain standing order that would prevent me from that."
User @Tsholz said:
"I always tell ppl to stop telling police officers have only a matric because some went to varsity, some are studying."
User @Lakhe_qwatekana commented:
"Haibo, I've thought of wearing my ceremonial on my graduation, but I thought maybe they won't agree, or there would be a certain standing order that would prevent me from that."
User @Shamo Ncane shared:
"I love this so much I wanted to graduate with my ceremonial as well but became scared of these rules we have in the organisation, but I won't lie I'm impressed."
3 Briefly News articles about graduations
- An 18-year-old University of Pretoria student made headlines nationwide after becoming one of the youngest graduates to earn a highly respected degree.
- A mother was filmed on stage accepting her late daughter’s academic qualification, with her pain visible, leaving many social media users in tears.
- Sharks rugby player James Venter graduated with an LLB, his second qualification, proving it was possible to balance two demanding things and impressing online users.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za