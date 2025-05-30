A local police officer celebrated a milestone after completing her academic programme and made sure everyone at the venue knew her profession

She shared her journey of earning a Bachelor of Arts degree from Unisa in an inspirational TikTok post

Social media users flooded the comments section, praising the officer for her hard work, while others were motivated to return to school

A young police officer graduated in full ceremonial gear, impressing many online users.

Source: TikTok

A police officer had Mzansi celebrating as she showed off her graduation in a stunning way, wearing her full work uniform.

The video, posted by @zintress1 on TikTok, left social media users in awe of her glow-up and proud of her degree, and her ability to balance a demanding career and academics.

Police graduate celebrates in style

She shared a slideshow of her pictures from her special day, dressed head to toe in a full SAPS uniform, with skirt, heels, face beat, and a massive bouquet in hand. She looked confident and stylish, proving you can serve, protect, and shine all at once. Her proud moment was captured in multiple poses, showing off both her academic and law enforcement pride.

Social media users were inspired to register at universities, saying they had seen it was possible to study while working.

Source: Getty Images

SA shows the lady love

The clip attracted massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who responded with love and praise. Many were amazed by her style and success, saying they were impressed and called her a true example of a queen.

Some threw shade at those who mock police for only having a matric, reminding some officers to have Master's and PhDs. Others were deeply inspired, saying the video gave them motivation to continue or restart their studies.

User @10589 said:

"You go, girl, proud of you 😍."

User @Tsolos501 shared:

"Another one❤. Afundile AmaPhoyisa (the police officers are educated). Congratulations constable. The future is bright."

User @Lakhe_qwatekana added:

"Haibo, I've thought of wearing my ceremonial on my graduation, but I thought maybe they won't agree, or there would be a certain standing order that would prevent me from that."

User @Tsholz said:

"I always tell ppl to stop telling police officers have only a matric because some went to varsity, some are studying."

User @Lakhe_qwatekana commented:

User @Shamo Ncane shared:

"I love this so much I wanted to graduate with my ceremonial as well but became scared of these rules we have in the organisation, but I won't lie I'm impressed."

