A deeply emotional post showed a mother accepting her late daughter’s academic qualification on what should have been a joyful graduation day

The video posted on TikTok showed a moment of silent strength and heartbreak at a Durban institution's graduation stage

Social media users were left in tears as they imagined the pain of losing a child so close to success, with many sending love and support to the grieving mom

With pain visible in her eyes, a mother stood on the graduation stage to collect her late daughter's degree. @mfana.strata.03

Source: TikTok

Mzansi witnessed a heartbreaking moment when a mom had to accept her late daughter's degree during what should have been a memorable day for the whole family.

A TikTok user @mfana.strata.03 shared the clip on the platform, and it went viral, attracting massive views, likes and comments from users who were heartbroken and emotional, after witnessing the mother’s quiet pain.

Mother accepts her late daughter's degree

The clip is a slideshow of pictures taken at the graduation stage in the hall. The first shows the grieving mom on stage, standing beside a university official at the podium, holding back tears. The energy of the moment hits hard; it was supposed to be a day of celebration, but instead, it became a day of remembrance.

In the next few slides, the mom is comforted by a woman on stage and embraced by a university official, likely a faculty member, offering hugs and presence. The heartbreak is visible, and the solemn moment of her receiving the certificate is one no parent should ever face.

Social media users found themselves emotional seeing the post about the mother. @mfana.strata.03

Source: TikTok

SA feels the mother's pain

The emotional weight of the post hit people hard. Many said they could feel the pain on her face even through pictures, and it reminded them how fragile life was. Some said institutions and the government should have compensation for parents in such cases, acknowledging that it would not take the pain away.

Others could not hold back their tears, saying no parent deserved such pain, and praying for her to accept what she could not change.

User @Moshabi said:

"Yeah, sometimes you wonder if God loves us equally, you may also think that there is no God."

User @Inzalo kaSambela commented:

"Yooo,💔 there is no parent that deserves this much pain 💔."

User @She Hopes added:

"The pain in her eyes."

User @Kayt_M shared:

"I once saw a post saying "what if you stress about the future that you're not gonna be part of"😩 It's only making sense now😒 Sending hugs to mommy❤️🫂."

User @nOmvula said:

"Her face says it all, she's not okay 😭😭😭😭. Askies mama, Jehova agofe maatla (may God give you strength)."

User @Mgqewuza commented:

"This mother deserves special treatment; the government or the institution must send her straight to the counselling process to heal. It's very painful, even to me. Can you imagine the pain I'm feeling right now, how much more to her? Sleepless night💔."

Watch the TikTok slides here:

3 Briefly News articles about graduations

A UKZN student graduating had the entire graduation hall on its feet after showing off his Kaizer Chiefs soccer jersey on stage, celebrating the Nedbank Cup victory.

A young woman juggling her studies while working at a restaurant shared a clip of herself working at RoccoMamas cleaning toilets, windows and tables and then graduating, leaving many inspired online.

Sharks rugby player James Venter graduated with an LLB, his second qualification, proving that it was possible to balance two demanding things, and impressing online users.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News