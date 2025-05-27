A wedding guest did the unthinkable and arrived at the ceremony looking similar to the star of the show, attracting attention to the venue

A bold woman showed up at a wedding dressed as the bride.

Drama came crashing into a wedding when a guest arrived in a white dress fit for a bride, wearing a matching hairstyle with the lady of the moment.

The clip, posted on TikTok by @esther_collection, had everyone gasping and being judgmental about the situation, with many saying they would have chased her away.

The guest steals the spotlight at a wedding

In the short clip, a guest is seen seated at her table with other attendees, wearing a full-on sleeveless wedding dress. The vibe turned awkward real quick when she was seen next to the bride, groom, bridesmaids and groomsmen on stage, standing boldly as ever.

The groom gently tapped the bride on the shoulder with a serious look on his face, probably to alert her to what was going down. The energy was off, and one could feel the second-hand embarrassment through the screen.

Social media users said the bride's family should have asked the lady to leave the venue.

SA reacts to the wedding video

The comments section was lit with outrage. Many said the woman should have been kicked out the moment she walked in, by either the bride's family or friends. Some couldn’t believe she had the nerve to wear a wedding gown to someone else’s big day. Others speculated that she and the groom might’ve had a history, saying her actions screamed jealousy and envy.

User @Lerato Mathe added:

"😭🤣 You allowed her? I wouldn't even see her because my mom and siblings would do their job and chase her."

User @miakhathu said:

"The husband knows something, even the way he tapped ur shoulder says it all."

User @kwenzekileM added:

"Makoti 😳😳 why is she standing next to her, even the husband is trying to tell her to move, but ngathi akamuzwa (she's pretending not to hear)."

User @Boikgantsho-Pleasure commented:

"She's secretly competing with you☝️."

User @miakhathu shared:

"The husband knows something, even the way he tapped ur shoulder says it all."

User @Wivine asked:

"Y'all couldn't chase her? 😂I would've understood if it was an evening dress that the bride was wearing and she wore the same one, but this is legit a wedding gown 😂😂😂mungemu fukuza."

Watch the TikTok video below:

